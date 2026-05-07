This article was originally published on TechCabal Insights and was written by Joseph Oloyede, Analyst at TechCabal Insights.



Four months into 2026, the startup funding data points to a market choosing quality over quantity. At TechCabal Insights, we compared January – April 2026 data with the same period in 2025, and the results are fascinating.

The 2026 paradox: More money, fewer handshakes

The first four months of 2026 have seen a total of $887 million raised, slightly outpacing the $803 million tracked during the same window last year.

However, this capital is coming from far fewer deals. There were 173 as of this time in 2025, but 2026 has recorded only 84 transactions so far. Investors are moving away from small bets and concentrating their capital into much larger rounds, specifically within the $10M–$49M and $50M–$99M brackets. While we have not seen any Mega Deals (over $100M) so far in 2026, this shift is fueled by capital-intensive Energy and Fintech Debt deals.

So far this year, in the first four months of 2026, we have tracked 105 deals. While 84 are disclosed, the remaining 21 we have tracked this year remain undisclosed.

Can H1 2026 cross the $1 billion milestone?

In H1 2025, Africa’s ecosystem raised $1.42 billion in total funding. With $887 million already in the bag and two months left in the half, the possibility of crossing the billion-dollar mark is high.

If May and June deliver just $113 million, we hit the billion-dollar milestone. To beat last year’s performance, however, we will need a significant surge in late-stage rounds before July.

Debt Financing is the Engine

The data from January to April paints a clear picture of how companies are scaling. While equity remains vital, debt financing is driving the biggest numbers, especially in February when debt alone accounted for $235 million. February saw debt outpace equity by nearly double, confirming that Africa’s climatetech and fintech leaders are now mature enough to access large-scale credit.

The March Leaderboard: Waste management shines

March saw a healthy spread across sectors, with Sistema.bio leading the charge with a $53M raise in waste management, proving that investors are looking beyond just solar energy for high-impact opportunities.

Fintech remained a heavy hitter in March with Taurex raising $40M, while Zeno and Starsight Energy kept the momentum in the energy sector.

The April leaderboard: Egypt and energy Lead

In April, fintech and energy reclaimed their spots at the top of the pyramid. Egypt’s MNT-Halan secured $41.3 million, closely followed by CrossBoundary Energy at $40 million.



These sectors remain the safest harbors for large-scale capital as the market reaches a new level of maturity.

The big question

Will the H1 2026 funding totals surpass the $1.42 billion we saw last year? The race is on, and the data is shifting every day.

You will find the definitive answer in our upcoming State of Tech in Africa H1 2026 report. We are currently open for strategic partnerships to bring this intelligence to the ecosystem.