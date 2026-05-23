Safaricom, Kenya’s biggest telecoms operator, has updated its My OneApp platform to work on rival mobile networks, including Airtel Kenya, easing restrictions that had locked out diaspora and roaming users since the app launched in April.

The update, rolled out early this week, allows users to remain logged into the app even after switching between Safaricom and other mobile networks. Previously, many users were reportedly being signed out whenever they lost Safaricom connectivity or changed networks, forcing them to repeatedly reactivate the app using Safaricom mobile data.

The change removes one of the biggest friction points surrounding My OneApp, particularly among diaspora users who said the platform became difficult and expensive to use abroad because reactivation often required roaming bundles.

Safaricom told TechCabal in April it plans to retire the standalone M-PESA and MySafaricom apps within six months of My OneApp’s launch, making the new platform central to its consumer services strategy.

Since launch, users have reported login failures, issues with one-time password (OTP) verification, forced logouts, and unstable access across Google Play reviews and social media platforms. Safaricom later acknowledged service issues affecting roaming and diaspora customers.

My OneApp can now remain active while connected to Airtel Kenya and other non-Safaricom networks, according to tests by TechCabal. The app also appears more stable during network changes, addressing a problem that had frustrated users who moved between WiFi, roaming and local mobile networks.

My OneApp still requires Safaricom mobile data for initial activation, with attempts over WiFi and rival networks blocked in the latest update. Image source: TechCabal.

Some restrictions, however, remain. Initial app activation still requires Safaricom mobile data and cannot currently be completed over WiFi, limiting access for some users outside Kenya who do not have active roaming bundles.

Safaricom launched My OneApp in April as a combined platform for M-PESA, airtime purchases, fibre services, customer care, and mini apps. The company is betting on the app to consolidate services used daily by millions of customers across Kenya.