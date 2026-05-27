👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – SA delays AI policy to 2027

Solly Malatsi, South Africa Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies. Image Source: TechCentral

Solly Malatsi, South Africa’s communications minister, has conceded to losing the AI policy war—at least his actions tell us so. Drafting an all-encompassing policy to review one of the most consequential emerging technologies in the world might require 14 heads, or maybe more.

Malatsi found out the hard way. After his department was caught using fake citations in its drafted AI policy released on April 2, it subsequently withdrew the paper. On May 14, Malatsi appointed an independent panel, chaired by Prof. Benjamin Rosman of the University of the Witwatersrand, to redraft the policy. But the damage was done, and the timeline has paid the price. South Africa has now set a date for a revised policy: January 2027.

The deeper problem is institutional. South Africa had positioned itself as a potential continental leader on AI regulation, and the credibility of that ambition now rests on a panel of 14 experts fixing what a government department could not. That is not inherently a bad outcome, but it is a revealing one.

It suggests that the capacity to govern AI seriously does not yet exist inside the state, and that building it will take longer than any minister’s timeline originally assumed.

In the meantime, the gap between policy and reality keeps widening. In the meantime, the gap between policy and reality keeps widening. AI usage in South Africa rose to 23.1% of the population in the first quarter of 2026, up from 21.1% in the second half of last year. The country’s AI data centre market is projected to grow from $70 million in 2025 to over $572 million by 2031, driven by investments from Microsoft and Amazon Web Services. The infrastructure is being built, the adoption is accelerating, and the money is already moving. The policy meant to govern all of it will not arrive until next year, at the earliest.