👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Pep goes core on banking

Image Source: Pepkor

Pepkor, South Africa’s biggest clothing retailer, has pulled the ultimate “don’t let them guess your next move” plot by planning to drop a bank instead of a new fashion line, according to Bloomberg.

Here’s what happened: The retail company will use its 6,000-store network within the country to offer financial services to lower-income customers. This plan, which is still in discussion, would see the retailer team up with Investec, an international bank and wealth manager, to launch what could be called ‘Pep Bank’ and split profits. Investec holds a South African banking licence and could provide cover for Pepkor to become a digital bank. With access to digital financial infrastructure, we could soon see Pepkor offer savings and even financing options to customers.

Is this a trend? African retailers are catching the banking bug. In September, Shoprite announced plans to introduce financial tools and payment services to South Africans from its grocery aisles.

Fashion to finance; how does that even work? Pepkor already serves millions of low-income customers who walk through its doors weekly. When you add years of observing behavioural data from clothing and mobile sales, you suddenly have a retailer that may know more about its customers than many banks do.

Additionally, rolling out services in already existing stores, where it has built trust with customers, is an added perk. More importantly, money! South Africa’s apparel market revenue reached $6.03 billion in 2025, according to Statista. The combined tier-1 capital of the country’s banking sector crossed $42.2 billion in 2022, far richer and stickier.