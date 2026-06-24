👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – YellowCard goes Swiss

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companies
Yellow Card plants Swiss flag with new regulatory approval
Yellow Card, the stablecoin infrastructure company, has secured regulatory approval to operate through a supervised Swiss entity, giving financial institutions and large businesses a regulated way to access its payment rails across Africa and other emerging markets.
What the jargon is saying: A bank in Switzerland that wants to move money to Nigeria, Kenya, or another emerging market can now work with Yellow Card through a regulated Swiss operation instead of dealing directly with multiple markets and regulators. The regulatory approval is like a stamp of credibility for Yellow Card.
Stablecoins are growing in Africa: Digital assets’ reputation in Africa has been shaped by regulatory uncertainty, but that picture is starting to change. Over the past year, regulators in Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Ghana, and other countries across the continent have become more open to creating frameworks for digital assets.
At the same time, stablecoins are being used for more practical purposes than regular trading, including sending money across borders and managing company treasury operations. Yellow Card has followed that shift. In October 2025, the company told customers it was shutting down its retail trading business to focus on helping businesses use stablecoins for payments
Following the money: Lugano, where Yellow Card is opening its Swiss office, has been active in the blockchain and digital asset sectors. The city has partnered with stablecoin issuer Tether on its Plan ₿ initiative and experimented with blockchain-based bonds and other digital financial infrastructure projects. Setting up in Lugano puts Yellow Card closer to the investors and institutions that are interested in stablecoin-powered payments.
Modern Rails for Africa’s Economy: How Fincra is helping businesses collect, pay out, convert, and settle across African markets. Read more here.
telecoms
Namibia has told Starlink no, twice
Starlink has now been rejected by Namibia twice. TheCommunications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) first rejected Starlink’s applications for a telecommunications service licence and radio spectrum access in March, citing non-compliance with ownership and control requirements undersection 46 of Namibia’s Communications Act. On Monday, CRAN dismissed Starlink’s appeal against that rejection, confirming that the answer remains no, and that it isn’t changing anytime soon.
Starlink keeps hearing ‘no’: Namibia is not alone. Across the southern African border, Starlink faces an equally tangled situation in South Africa, whereCommunications Minister Solly Malatsi issued a policy direction last year to create a pathway for Starlink’s entry by reforming ownership rules. That directionhit a wall in May when the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) said it could not implement it without amending the Electronic Communications Act, a process that could take years. A legal, regulated Starlink launch in South Africa is now widely seen as unlikely before 2027.
What next? Namibia evaluated Starlink’s application against six statutory criteria: competition, technical and financial capacity, spectrum availability, ownership and control, national security, and compliance history. It failed on ownership.
Until Starlink restructures its local ownership arrangements, or Namibia changes its law, the answer stays no. Amazon’s Project Kuiper, which entered Kenya earlier in June with a different approach to local partnerships, is watching this closely.
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countries
Kenya just got a cybersecurity agency
Kenya’s National Assembly hasapproved the National Cybersecurity Agency Order, 2026, paving the way for the formal establishment of a standalone National Cybersecurity Agency (NCSA). President William Ruto issued the order on May 15 under the State Corporations Act. The government has proposedKES 4 billion ($31 million) for setup and operations.
The agency’s mandate is deliberately broad: to develop national cybersecurity strategies, audit and certify the security of critical information infrastructure, manage a National Cybersecurity Operations Centre, coordinate responses to cyber incidents, and build local capacity through a proposed Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence. Its governing board will include representatives from the Ministry of Interior, National Treasury, Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, National Intelligence Service, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, academia, and the private sector.
Why now? The numbers make the urgency plain. TheCommunications Authority (CA) of Kenya detected 3.37 billion cyber threat events between January and March 2026 alone and issued more than 20 million cybersecurity advisories to organisations and internet users in the same period. Those threats target an increasingly digital economy where mobile money, e-government platforms, healthcare systems, and telecoms all depend on secure infrastructure.
Everybody’s looking at cybersecurity: Kenya and Mozambique are moving in the same direction at the same time. The pattern across the continent is clear: governments that spent the last decade building digital infrastructure are now reckoning with the fact that they didn’t build the defences alongside it.
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companies
Credable has a new name
Credable, the Dubai-headquartered fintech whose technology powers lending and savings products across Africa, has rebranded to _able (yes, that’s the new name).
Wait, who are these people? There’s a good chance you’ve interacted with _able’s technology without knowing it. The company works with organisations including M-PESA, Airtel, Access Bank, and Diamond Trust Bank (DTB). Now, while it doesn’t usually lend money directly to customers, it stays in the background, connecting the people with money to lend and the companies distributing financial products.
Why the rebrand? When it launched in 2021, Credable was primarily focused on helping financial institutions figure out who was creditworthy enough to receive loans. Today, it provides the risk management systems and infrastructure that sit behind lending and savings products used by more than 40 million customers across Africa. The company said the new identity reflects how much its business has changed.
Why should you care? Maybe the name change doesn’t affect you, but what _able is building will. As more banks, telecom operators, and fintechs launch credit and savings products, companies like _able are becoming the pipes carrying the water. So, there’s a decent chance that a financial service you use one day will be running on its technology.
Showcase Your Brand at Moonshot by TechCabal
Founders. Investors. Policymakers. Enterprise leaders. Moonshot 2026 brings together the people shaping Africa’s technology ecosystem across AI, commerce, climate, enterprise, and culture. Spotlight your brand today.
CRYPTO TRACKER
The World Wide Web3
Source:
|
Coin Name
|
Current Value
|
Day
|
Month
|Bitcoin
|$62,768
|
– 0.74%
|
– 18.81%
|Ether
|$1,671
|
– 2.17%
|
– 20.56%
|XRP
|$1.10
|
– 1.04%
|
– 18.70%
|Solana
|$69.78
|
– 1.61%
|
– 18.75%
* Data as of 07.08 AM WAT, June 24, 2026.
Events
- Stablecon Salon : Africa Series, hosted by Paschal Okeke, gathers Africa’s operators, builders, and policymakers across eight cities to shape the future of cross-border payments. Johannesburg is next. Register here and keep up as the journey unfolds on Substack.
- Be part of Nigeria Fintech Forum, where the entire ecosystem-banks, payments, tech, startups, fintechs, crypto, and more-come together to shape the future of finance.Our speaker/sponsor lineup includes industry giants: Flutterwave, Mastercard, Swift, NIBSS, Network International, Luno, Busha, Payaza, OADC, Equinix, Monica, London Stock Exchange and more, all under ONE ROOF, reshaping how money moves in today’s digital economy. Join us on the 30th of July, 2026 at The Civic Center, VI, Lagos, Book your earlybird pass at 50% off standard price, Visit https://fintech.eventhive.ng
Written by: Opeyemi Kareem and Zia Yusuf
Edited by: Ganiu Oloruntade
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