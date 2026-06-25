Knowlix AI, a Munich-based artificial intelligence startup, has launched an AI-powered business platform designed to help small businesses across 29 African countries and other global markets manage customer relations, invoicing, inventory, projects, and other operational processes.

The company said the product combines business software, intelligent automation, and AI-driven execution to help businesses spend less time on administrative tasks and more time building their businesses.

The launch comes amid growing optimism about AI’s economic potential in Africa. A report by the GSM Association (GSMA) suggests that AI could increase Africa’s economy by $2.9 trillion by 2030, driven by greater access to data, computing infrastructure, and digital skills.

While Knowlix AI does not yet have customers on the continent, it has launched with support for 29 African countries, including Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, and Egypt. The company said businesses in those markets can operate on the platform from launch rather than wait for localisation to be introduced later.

Knowlix AI is launching globally with a free trial and paid plans starting at $24.90 monthly. For African markets, Knowlix AI said it has built support for local tax configurations, currencies, accounting standards, and legal requirements.

“For decades, the software that runs a company was built for the largest companies on earth. Not because small owners didn’t need it, but because they could never afford to set it up,” said Francesco Wiedemann, co-founder and CEO of Knowlix AI. “Knowlix AI sets itself up and runs the back office, so a small business can operate like a Fortune 500.”

Founded by Peter Meie and Wiedemann in 2021, Knowlix AI is built on an open-source software foundation, which the company said enables it to support localisations in multiple jurisdictions.

At the core of its platform is what the company calls an AI Teammate, an assistant that can draft quotations and invoices, convert meeting notes into tasks, prepare inventory reorders, and automate routine business processes. The AI Teammate operates within predefined guardrails, with business owners retaining final approval over critical actions before they are executed.

The company said the assistant learns how a business operates over time, adapting to its workflows, communication style, and preferences.

“Knowlix AI adapts to how each business actually works, rather than forcing a standardised workflow,” Wiedemann said. “It learns the language and working style of each business individually, so whether you’re automating customer emails or marketing campaigns, it follows your guidelines rather than a fixed template.”

The startup enters a market with existing productivity and business-management software providers, including global players such as Odoo, Zoho, HubSpot, and Microsoft, alongside African startups building software for SMEs, such as Moniebook, Orda Africa, and Trembi.

Knowlix AI is betting that integrating AI directly into everyday business operations, rather than standalone tools, will appeal to small businesses looking to automate routine operations.