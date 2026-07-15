SeamlessHR, the Nigerian human resources software company, has rebranded as Seamless Technologies, marking its transition into an enterprise technology company offering workforce management, financial services, and artificial intelligence products.

The transition comes over a year after the company raised a $9 million Series-A extension round from the Gates Foundation and Helios Digital Ventures to expand across Africa. SeamlessHR will now operate as one of several businesses under the new corporate brand, alongside other products that target business operations and employee financial services.

The company said the transition is part of its ambition to address access to financial services. According to EFInA’s 2023 Access to Financial Services survey, 32% of Nigerian adults remain financially excluded.

“This evolution reflects a much bigger opportunity than HR technology alone,” Dr Emmanuel Okeleji, CEO and co-founder of Seamless Technologies, said in a statement. “As we looked at the challenges facing businesses and workers across Africa, it became clear that access to finance sits at the centre of economic participation and productivity.”

Under the new structure, Seamless Technologies operates through three business verticals, including SeamlessHR; Breeze, its embedded finance layer that gives businesses and employees access to payroll financing, earned wage access, and other lifestyle-linked financial services; and SeamlessProcure, its procurement software for enterprise purchasing and vendor management.

The company is also launching BWOP (Blue Collar Operations Platform), a product built for organisations managing frontline and shift workers. The product enables employers to digitise attendance, scheduling, workforce records, communication and employee self-service for workers outside traditional office environments.

Supporting its new ecosystem of products is Samira, the company’s AI layer designed to automate tasks, generate insights, and enable employees and organisations to interact with products across the company’s platform.

According to the company, the new corporate identity will support future product expansion and international market entry while allowing each business to retain its own market positioning.

“The future belongs to platforms that connect people, work, and financial services in a seamless way,” said Deji Lana, chief technology officer and co-founder. “Through financial solutions, artificial intelligence, and our growing suite of products, we are building infrastructure that helps businesses operate more efficiently and enables workers to access more opportunities.”

Nigeria’s tech ecosystem has seen companies restructuring as they diversify beyond their original businesses. In January, Nigerian fintech Paystack restructured under The Stack Group (TSG), placing Paystack; Zap, its consumer payments app; Paystack Microfinance Bank, and TSG Labs, its venture studio, under a holding company.

The restructuring repositions the competitive landscape that Seamless Technologies operates in. As an HR and payroll platform, it competed primarily with HR software providers such as PaidHR, WorkPay, SAP, and Zoho. With products built for non-traditional workplaces and embedded finance, Seamless Technologies is positioning itself as a workplace operating system rather than a standalone HR software provider.

Founded in 2018, Seamless Technologies said it serves more than 1,500 medium and large organisations, and has raised over $20 million in funding. It currently operates across Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, and Kenya, with plans to continue expanding its footprint across the continent.

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