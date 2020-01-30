Lateral Capital on track to close a $50 million fund for emerging markets
Alexander O. Onukwue
30th January 2020
africa_tech_startup_image

After accepting its first Limited Partner (LP) investment in 2018, Lateral Capital has exceeded its initial closing target of $20 million.

The US-based fund aims to accelerate and invest in early and growth-stage ventures in emerging and frontier markets. 

Its venture fund gained interest from institutional investors and family offices from the US, Europe, Middle East and Africa. The fund is now on track to achieve its final close target of $50 million.

Lateral focuses its support on startups offering technology solutions in financial services, energy, healthcare, and education.

Its portfolio companies include two Nigerian companies MedSaf and AppZone (also a portfolio company of Greenhouse Capital), as well as 4G Capital and Lipa Later (both in East Africa).

One of Lateral’s LPs is Investmon, a family-owned investment company. Investmon “backed Lateral Capital as its partner for African venture investing on the strength of its African and US team and cornerstone portfolio,” according to Albert M. Amon, Investmon’s Executive Director. 

“We believe in their innovative model of company building and are confident that their approach to technology venture capital in Africa is the right way forward,” Amon said. 

Lateral’s Africa offices in Lagos, Nairobi and Johannesburg connect its portfolio companies on the continent to networks and capital in more developed startup markets. Steven Grin, the firm’s managing partner, says they will continue “creating valuable companies with talented founders who deploy technology to build for the needs of the world’s fastest growing region.” 

The fund will invest with ticket sizes from $250,000 and up to $5m in early and growth-stage companies across the capital structure. 

After backing Lipa Later, a payments/fintech startup, in the fourth quarter of 2019, the fund has made three new and two follow on investments this year. It has set a target to add up to six new portfolio companies in 2020.   

Venture capital is playing an increasingly prominent role in building Africa’s next generation of tech-enabled startups. From Microtraction to the Future Africa fund, early stage founders are having more options of willing funds promising smart capital and access to customer networks.

Tags:
Read this next
microtraction_feature_techcabal
Insight: Microtraction’s strategy for investing in ‘remarkable’ startups
Venture Capital
23rd December 2019

Venture capital firms desire merry returns on investment. Placing good bets in a business environment like Nigeria’s requires a flexible yet consistent philosophy. For Microtraction, the early-stage venture capital firm, two principles are fundamental: finding remarkable technical founders and providing hassle-free support. So far, it appears to be working out. The firm is on a […]

More From TC
Lagos State is Considering a N25m Annual License for Bike Hailing Startups
Despite legal questions, Lagos commissioner insists ban on ORide, MAX.ng and Gokada will stand
Business, Logistics & Transport
30th January 2020

While sources in the mobility sector say Tuesday’s ban does not affect them, Lagos state officials insist that a ban on ORide, Gokada and all types of motorcycles will continue. On January 27, TechCabal reported the Lagos state government’s ban on Motorcycles and tricycles across 15 local government areas.  Motorcycle bans are not new in […]

Why this fintech company is helping African SMEs finance Facebook and Google ads
Features, FinTech, startups
30th January 2020

For many small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs)  in Nigeria and across Africa, access to finance anywhere on the continent remains a critical issue that determines to what degree a business is able to grow and scale its operations.  And so, despite accounting for 96% of the businesses in a country like Nigeria and contributing […]

swvl_image
“African tech companies raised $2.02 billion in equity in 2019” – Partech Africa report
Research
29th January 2020

In 2019, there were at least 250 rounds of equity investment above $200,000 into African tech startups.  These funding rounds involved 234 startups raising a total of US$2.02 Billion in equity according to a funding report by Partech Africa, an Africa-focused venture capital fund.  This represents a 550% increase in Africa’s equity funding receipt over the […]


TechCabal is a Big Cabal Media brand



Copyright © 2020
All rights reserved

Privacy & Terms