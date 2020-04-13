“Building in Tough Times” with Sim Shagaya

On the 17th of April, 2020 at 11 AM WAT, TechCabal is holding a one-one-one interview with serial entrepreneur, Sim Shagaya.

TechCabal Live with Sim Shagaya is the first in a short series of virtual interviews on “Building in Tough Times”.

Globally we’re in a tough and unprecedented period, and Africa’s tech ecosystem is not going to be spared. Our “Building in Tough Times” interview series is part of our work to provide insight and thoughtful guidance to the industry.

The series will feature experienced entrepreneurs, investors and other stakeholders sharing insights about navigating tough and uncertain times.

In the first edition, Sim Shagaya will answer questions including:

How do startups survive/respond during this crisis?

What are the things that could kill a startup?

What sort of innovations and changes should the ecosystem look to in the aftermath of COVID-19?

Attendees will be able to ask Sim Shagaya questions in an interactive session about navigating times of crisis. The event is open to experienced and aspiring entrepreneurs as well as everyone else who is playing in the African technology industry.

Sim Shagaya, founder and CEO at uLesson

Sim Shagaya is a Nigerian media and technology entrepreneur. He is the founder and CEO of uLesson Education – an app built to make education available to learners across Africa. Before uLesson, Sim founded e-commerce startups, Konga and DealDey. He also founded outdoor advertising company, E-motion which got acquired late in 2019.

The “Building in Tough Times” interview series is part of our TechCabal Live virtual event series which features experienced players in Africa’s tech ecosystem sharing insights and experiences about topical issues.

Register here to attend TechCabal Live with Sim Shagaya. Limited seats are available.