Update: Listen to Shola Akinlade, CEO – Paystack share lessons from his entrepreneurial journey.

In 2014, Shola Akinlade realized an opportunity to solve a payments problem.

He was helping some Nigerian banks with financial software at that time. Akinlade put out a waitlist for people to try out the software he was building and within one month, there were 300 people on the list.

Today, six years later, Paystack, the company Akinlade founded with Ezra Olubi not only serves about 60,000 businesses, it has been acquired by US-payments giant, Stripe. Paystack powers growth for businesses in Africa through its collection of secure payment tools.

How did Akinlade take the idea he had back in 2014 from conception to execution?

How did he navigate the difficult business terrain that is Nigeria to build an investable company?

What are the details of the acquisition and what’s next for Paystack?

On Friday, October 23rd at 11 am, Shola Akinlade is joining us on the second episode of Building from Ground Up to answer these questions and more. Building from Ground Up was created by the UK-Nigeria Tech Hub in partnership with TechCabal.

The event was created on the premise that people should learn from other people’s experiences. If someone has gone through a similar life and business situation, it makes sense to identify their pitfalls and factor them into your plans.

Akinlade will share in a fun and relatable manner, some of the lessons they have learnt from building a startup or technology company. But he will also be frank. He will share lessons from dealing with regulatory and political risks in Nigeria’s business environment including the rogue police unit.

Akinlade understands the immense talent of the Nigerian youth and how much they can achieve if they are allowed to thrive.

Attendees will be able to ask Akinlade questions in an interactive session.

