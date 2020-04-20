Coronavirus Weekly Update: E-commerce boom faces policy roadblock

|
A TechCabal roundup of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on tech & innovation in Africa APRIL 12, 2020 This newsletter is a weekly special focused on the effect of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 on African tech and innovation ecosystems.
Iyin Aboyeji is innovating a new way of doing startup investing in Africa. His new Future Africa Fund is testing a co-investment model to allow more investors back startups.
Digital Nomads: this week, we follow the tech and travel experiences of Tami, a Nigerian who has lived in Sierra Leone, Morocco and Mauritius
To weather the coming economic storm, business leaders will have to be decisive and think deeply about what they prioritize for their companies. That’s according to Sim Shagaya, founder of uLesson and an experienced entrepreneur in the African technology space. Shagaya was the guest for TechCabal’s first edition of Building in Tough Times, a series […]
For Biola*, a Director of Montessori Studies who lives in the Surulere axis of the Lagos mainland, power supply has been erratic since the mandatory lockdown began, a broken rhythmic clock, if you may. “During the day, they [PHCN] may bring it at 4:00pm and take it by 4:30pm. Bring again by 6:00pm and leave […]