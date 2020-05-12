Bullish on Africa: How to build strong companies in a crisis
12th May 2020

The event will speak to the future of the industry with optimism and strength and critical thinking about what it takes to get to a stronger industry from where we are today.

On May 15, 2020, at 12 pm (WAT), TechCabal and Pariti will bring  experienced tech thinkers and doers from across the world together, including entrepreneurs and investors to share their experiences. 

They will be talking about what the continent should be building and how to build strong, sustainable and profitable companies in a crisis.

The Bullish on Africa digital conference will host  the most influential and knowledgeable entrepreneurs, investors, decision-makers and ecosystem members in Africa and across the world. It will feature fireside chats, panel sessions, interactive workshops and networking sessions aimed at forging a clear path ahead for the industry.

Confirmed speakers for the event include Ben Harburg, Managing Partner, MSA Cap; Kola Aina, Founder, Ventures Platform; Andreata Muforo, Partner, TLcom TIDE Africa Fund; Benjamin Schmerler, Partner, SUNU Capital; Nisha Ligon, CEO, UbongoKids; Sheraan Amod, CEO, RecoMed; Emilian Popa, Founder, ILARA Health; Amandla Ooko-Ombaka, Associate Principal, McKinsey & Co.; Abasi Ene-Obong 54Gene; Dotun Olowoporoku, Novastar Ventures and Gbenga Agboola, CEO, Flutterwave.

In the face of a global pandemic and widespread uncertainty, there is understandable caution among investors and operators globally. Despite this reasonable concern, some of the smartest investors and operators are going against the grain and looking for opportunities in Africa.

Veteran investor, Eghosa Omoigui, Founder, EchoVC recently said in a TechCabal Live session that there is no better time than now to invest in Africa. 

“Antifragility is the case for why Africa is more interesting than anywhere else,” Omoigui said. “My view is that capital should chase antifragility and it exists in spades in Africa,” he added.

In his opinion, the demand for digital services and well-priced, well-distributed, trusted digital services has never been higher. “It’s every sector – health, education, eCommerce, media, agriculture,” Omoigui explained.

As recent funding announcements show, investors are continuing to bet on startups that are crucial to the future of the continent. This is one reason to be optimistic in the face of the pandemic. 

“There’s an understandable reason for concern and caution, the effects of the pandemic is been felt across the industry. However, the crisis provides an opportunity to ask the hard questions about what we should really be building. It allows us to have a conversation about the future of the industry as we think hard about how to survive this period.” said Tomiwa Aladekomo, CEO of Big Cabal Media parent company of TechCabal; a publication focused on African innovation and technology. 

“Our hope is that this event will provide answers to the hard questions and help us re-calibrate as we build a stronger industry and more enduring ecosystems,” he added.

At the conference, our investor matchmaking session will connect investors and startups in edtech, healthtech, e-commerce and other sectors defining the future of Africa’s tech industry.

To attend the Bullish On Africa conference, register here.

Investors interested in the matchmaking session can indicate their interest here, while startups for the session should fill this form.

The Bullish on Africa digital conference is organized in partnership with Pariti.

