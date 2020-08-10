TechCabal Weekly Podcast: Regulation dominates the conversation from Nigeria to the U.S

This week, on the TechCabal weekly podcast, there’s a lot of talk about regulation.

In Nigeria, regulatory uncertainty is almost a given, and last week, the new regulations were for the broadcasting industry. The NBC’s sixth amendment is worrying for many reasons, as it ends content exclusivity and introduces a penalty for hate speech.

In Oyo state, Nigeria, there are rumors of a proposed transportation licence for companies like SafeBoda and MAX. Outside Nigeria, Donald Trump’s new executive orders are also causing some concern, with a 45-day deadline for American companies to round up all transactions with TikTok and WeChat.