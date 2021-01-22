TechCabal Daily – Where are the flying cars?
22nd January 2021
22 JAN, 2020

Justin Norman is the Founder of The Flip, a podcast and newsletter exploring contextually relevant insights from entrepreneurs changing the status quo around the continent.

Where are the flying cars?

I’m currently publishing a series of podcast episodes for The Flip, in which we explore the entrepreneurs and startups digitizing analog and fragmented industries across the continent.

The challenge is not only the work itself but the difficulty of overcoming inertia and status quo bias, to move consumer behaviour, corporates, or sectors in the direction we wish to go.

To be sure, this doesn’t happen overnight, and it still feels like it’s pretty early days in the ecosystem. For fintechs, their main competition is still with cash, not with each other. But simply creating digital versions of the analog world is not enough.

First, Mark Cuban (and Russ Hanneman) made their billions by putting the radio on the Internet. Now we have Spotify.

Newspapers initially leveraged the Internet to draw attention to their news stories, monetized by placing advertisements next to them. Now, we have social media feeds, which are uniquely enabled by digital.

I try to think about innovation through the lens of form versus function.

What looks like innovation is often an iteration of previous forms rather than an improvement of the core function… When most people envision the future, they project the current form forward rather than projecting the function forward and abandoning the form. For instance, when criticizing technological progress some people ask, “Where are the flying cars?” Here’s the thing: We have flying cars. They’re called airplanes. People who ask this question are so focused on form (a flying object that looks like a car) that they overlook the function (transportation by flight).

This raises a question – is the digitization we’re seeing in the ecosystem a focus on form or function?

Let’s use insurance as an example. It’s one thing to issue policies or process claims digitally (form). Insurance-as-a-service platforms, on the other hand, enable underwriters or other financial service providers the ability to offer entirely new products, uniquely enabled by digital (function), such as insurance embedded or bundled with a remittance payment.

Herein lies the opportunity – not only to build digital products but build products that are uniquely enabled by digital.

How this looks in practice is, however, beyond the scope of this newsletter. Read more here: Where are the Flying Cars?

The 12 African fintech startups to watch in 2021

In this week’s edition of the Backend, Out of the list of 99 companies, Alex presents four categories of products that we hope to dive into their backends over the coming months. Each category lists three products to watch and relevant questions to ask.

These are not the absolute best (fintech) startups in Africa at the moment. But aspects of their product and user segment stir curiosity about their purpose and Africa’s fintech trajectory.

Read more: The 12 African fintech startups to watch in 2021

Opera News in Africa

Opera News says it has only two competitors: Facebook and Twitter.

Since it launched in 2018, Opera News has quietly made significant strides in Africa. With over 200 million monthly users, it’s already the biggest content publisher platform in Africa, with roughly 10,000 Opera News Hub stories every day. In terms of monetization, its revenue grew by 70% last year.

But due to the difficulty of keeping tabs on what the over hundred thousand registered users publish, users like Seun, a 55-year-old teacher, are close to deleting the app if Opera News doesn’t fix this issue.

Read more: Opera News is growing fast in Africa but has a quality problem

Funding tracker

Not many deals have gone down this week, but even with the small number of rounds raised, three of them have been major.

Here are the funding deals for this week:

143 million Nigerian SIMs are now linked with NIN
News, Policy
21st January 2021

Following the order from the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) to suspend mobile numbers of people without a National Identity Number (NIN), there has been a rapid increase in the number of people obtaining their NINs.  Between December 15th, 2020 when the order was given and the second deadline date, January 19th, 2021, Nigerian mobile operators […]

Opera News is growing fast in Africa but has a quality problem
Apps, Business, Features
21st January 2021

Seun* is a 55-year-old teacher who uses Opera News to stay informed on current events.  She says she just found it on her phone and started using it. Her tech-savvy teenage son, who is listening to our conversation, confirms that it came pre-installed on her android device.  She later complains that she’s tired of mostly […]

fintech_2021_techcabal
The 12 African fintech startups to watch in 2021
The BackEnd
21st January 2021

The BackEnd explores the product development process in African tech. We take you into the minds of those who conceived, designed and built the product; highlighting product uniqueness, user behaviour assumptions and challenges during the product cycle. — In its 2020 African tech startups funding report, Disrupt Africa identifies 99 fintech companies across 11 countries […]

biden_africa_investment
The Trump administration countered Chinese investment in African tech. Will Biden continue?
Venture Capital
20th January 2021

The new US president will begin dismantling his predecessor’s legacy from Day 1, but may need one holdover to influence Africa. In January 2020, Nigerian healthcare startup LifeBank became the first company to receive investment under a new maternal care initiative introduced by the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC). LifeBank’s 24/7 blood supply business […]


