The Next Wave: Can Africans afford it?

Installing underground fiber networks is one way Nigeria is trying to improve internet penetration and consequently network quality. It is common to see internet providers or telcos often laying fiber, and it usually signifies that internet connection in that area is about to get better.

However, the laying of fibers comes with complexities for internet providers, due to the regulatory hassle involved, especially regarding levies known as Right of Way (RoW) charges. The more expensive these charges are, the harder it is for internet providers to enable access, particularly in remote areas.

In Nigeria, laying 1 km of fiber attracts ₦145/meter ($0.35), this doesn’t apply to roads under the control of state governments, giving them the leeway to hike these charges as they wish, sometimes as much as ₦6,000/meter ($15). This is expensive considering that without regulatory charges it typically costs between $15,000 – $30,000 to lay 1 km of fiber in Africa.

Although the Nigerian government has waived charges for laying fiber on federal highways, they are only a small fraction of highways in the country.

For a country with a plan to have 90% population broadband coverage by 2025, there needs to be more regulatory synergy. Otherwise, taxing internet providers so heavily could reduce the rate of internet penetration.

If these RoW charges are not effectively reviewed, it could set broadband coverage goals back by a few years. But this is only one side of the problem. It could also discourage startups looking to launch or expand within the country.

It’s short-term benefit versus long-term gains. While it pays state governments now to impose heavy levies, it’ll eventually cost them in terms of reduced productivity and activity in the digital economy.



Get TechCabal’s reports here and send us your custom research requests via tcinsights@bigcabal.com.



Written by Boluwatife Sanwo