The Next Wave: Mobile money’s valuation illusion

Next Wave: Cairo’s calling Nigeria’s SEC strikes APRIL 11, 2021 This newsletter is a weekly in-depth analysis of tech and innovation in Africa that will serve as a post-pandemic guide. Subscribe here to get it directly in your inbox every Sunday at 3 pm WAT Hello, The best African tech news from the past week […]
From a fresh and relatable perspective, the Ask an Investor series focuses on conversations with investors in Africa – investment banks, sovereign wealth funds, private equities, venture capitalists and every other class of investors, explaining why and how these investments happen by talking to the people who make them happen. In 2010, Sam Sturm quit […]
A Cairo-based grocery delivery startup called Appetito has raised $450,000 in seed funding. Appetito was founded in March 2020 by Shehad Mokhtar. He started with private label products offered in Cairo, Giza and Alexandria with next day and pre-scheduled deliveries. In the period since, the startup says it has added more than 1,000 stock-keeping units […]
This Friday, April 23rd by 11 am, Tomiwa Aladekomo, CEO – Big Cabal Media will be speaking with Chinyelu ‘Chichi’ Offodile – COO, Helium Health and Seni Sulyman – Founder and Community Manager – Black Ops. Seni and Chichi will be discussing how fast-growing startups can build high-performance teams.
On March 30th, Gregory Rockson, the CEO of mPharma a Ghanaian healthcare startup, announced that it helped the Ghanaian government to receive COVID-19 vaccines. This announcement made mPharma the first company to do this in Ghana and possibly Africa. In African countries, the procurement process for vaccines has typically been the sole responsibility of the […]