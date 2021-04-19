The Next Wave: Mobile money’s valuation illusion

But how do we give these companies their due as innovators, without blowing their place in the grand fintech scheme out of proportion; without giving the impression that mobile money is the ‘end of history’ and Africa’s golden ticket to financial inclusion?

Not yet uhuru

In a corner of LinkedIn last week, an interesting chat unfolded in which telco-owned mobile money businesses were compared to fintechs like Interswitch and Fawry. The suggestion was that, in becoming billion-dollar businesses, MTN Money et al have done just as well as the continent’s unicorn fintech startups.

Commenters responded in unison: No, telco-owned mobile money businesses are not startups.

They enjoyed (and still enjoy) many privileges from their mother companies which startups built from the ground up have little access to.

It was also observed that, compared to other parts of the world, peer-to-peer money transfer via mobile money services in Africa is expensive.

While Governments urged providers to reduce and waive fees last year during the pandemic to encourage cashless payments, operators reinstated those fees after three months. Ideally, these p2p transaction fees should be as close to zero as possible.



And then there is the technology question. How much longer can Africa depend on USSD for financial inclusion?

Among other things, the technology has accessibility problems that make it inconvenient for visually impaired people. Also, if USSD’s emergence as a key fintech solution was due to low internet penetration, what happens as the continent becomes better wired by fibre optic cables?

These questions – of cost of access and technical usability – are more important for the future of mobile money and financial inclusion.

Perhaps the telco-owned services will chart us towards discovering answers – they have achieved scale, tapping into the strength of stable profitable businesses. One hopes they are pressed more on those key questions, instead of the minor matter of what stock exchange they hope to list on.