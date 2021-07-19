TechCabal Daily – Netflix and thrills, anyone?🎮

Netflix and thrills

When it comes to video content, Netflix has got it covered. There’s a movie, a series and even documentaries, for every feeling.

From 2022, this just might apply to games too.

Netflix Games?

Yes! With 208 million subscribers, and counting, the media company is looking to get ahead of the game by adding video games to its portfolio.

On a global scale, the video game industry has a larger revenue than the film industry. In 2019, the film industry reached a $100 billion dollar mark, for the first time ever, while video games stood at $150 billion. Netflix is definitely game for a slice of this pie.

One thing I’m excited to see is how this translates on consoles. Netflix has already hinted that users may not have to pay extra to access these games but what consoles will the games be accessed on? Mobile? PC? Or should we be looking to get a whole new console, a Netflick ?



