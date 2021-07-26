TechCabal Daily – Health-tech startups have game too

It seems like a lot of games will be played over the next couple of weeks 😏. May the best players win.

Both the Olympics and Season 6 of Big Brother Naija kicked off this weekend. There are relatively large numbers involved for both events, especially in terms of viewership. The 2016 Olympics had a total global audience of 3.5 billion, while the BBN 2020 had a total audience of 309 million.

Nigeria’s battle with startups

A brief history of leading African countries

In Ghana, mobile money was first introduced in 2009. Eleven years later, in March 2020, the country was reported to have 14.7 million active mobile money accounts and 235,00 mobile money agents.

For Ethiopia, the government is banking on a mobile money service run by the state-owned network operator, Ethio Telecom, to increase financial inclusion among low-income groups. The service soared to more than 1 million registered users in one week, 4 million in a month, and 6 million in two months.

Over in Kenya, the government is even incentivizing mobile money services by demanding that operators waive transaction fees. There are 287,410 active mobile money agents in Kenya servicing 31.79 million active accounts.

Nigeria, having at least thrice the population of Kenya, has a little over 15 million mobile money accounts.

Why is Nigeria lagging behind?

Well, the Central Bank of Nigeria isn’t giving telcos any breathing space.

For other countries, telcos are leading the mobile money revolution. Safaricom’s M-Pesa in Kenya, MTN’s MoMo Agent in Ghana, Ethio Telecom in Ethiopia, they’re all at the forefront of mobile money services.

In Nigeria, however, it’s a little different. The mobile money landscape is dominated by banks, technology, and financial services companies. Telecom operators are not allowed to apply directly for mobile money licenses and are instead restricted to the provision of network infrastructure for the use of mobile money operators.

The regulatory framework is one of the core reasons why mobile money uptake has been relatively slow in Nigeria.



Michael Ajifowoke has more in CBN regulations holding back mobile money revolution in Nigeria