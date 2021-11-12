TechCabal Daily – The journey to the metaverse 🚀

That was a mistake. Creators will be able to see the dislike counts, but viewers won’t.

Yesterday, we told you that YouTube will be disabling dislike counts on videos and that even creators wouldn’t be able to see the counts.

QUICK FIRE 🔥 WITH UYOYO EDOSIO

Uyoyo Edosio is a Principal ICT and Innovation Expert at the African Development Bank where she develops strategies, designs programmes and manages a multi-million-dollar pan-African investment portfolio that focuses on digital infrastructure, digital entrepreneurship, and innovation.

Edosio’s over nine years’ experience is a unique blend of Big-Four management consulting and international development financing in Europe, Asia, and Africa.

– Explain your job to a five-year-old.

I help governments and big companies develop exciting ways to bring technology to every African girl and boy no matter where they live on the continent.

– What’s something you wish you knew earlier in your career/life?

“Do it, even though you are afraid, because your thoughts are valid.” I doubted myself a lot, but then I realised everyone was figuring something out; no one has it all together. With a strong sense of faith and a higher power guiding me, a thirst for knowledge, and the ability to show up each day to face my challenges, anything is possible.

– What (singular) achievement are you most proud of?

It is pioneering programmes that will enable the integration of technology, innovation and entrepreneurship into African academia and national strategy. It’s currently being adopted by about 10 countries—Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Niger, The Gambia, Cape Verde, Guinea, Côte d’Ivoire, Sierra Leone, and Niger. When I was younger, I was one of the privileged few to access technology, but it will not end with me. Technology is now an exclusion factor; everyone should have the opportunity to gain basic literacy as a fundamental human right.

– What’s something you love doing that you’re terrible at. And what’s something you really do not like doing that you’re great at.

I love dancing. I honestly believe I am the only African born without the dancing gene because I am terrible at it.

I am good at forging partnerships and fundraising, but being an introvert, it drains a lot of my social energy.

– What’s one thing African countries should be doing to help their labour market?

Skilling, reskilling, and thinking about skilling often. The labour market is largely technology-enabled. To be competitive in this market, Africans must be equipped with the right skills. But it’s so fast-paced that it must be a lifelong learning strategy. Just imagine how many Africans were excluded from the labour market during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Secondly, the government needs to put in place the right technology infrastructure—for example, connectivity—or if this is costly, make better policies to encourage the private sector to fill this gap.

– What excites you about the African tech ecosystem?

I am proud of homegrown startups and unicorns raising world-class startups and crowding-in financing despite our socio-economic challenges. It sometimes feels like the odds are against Africa in the technology ecosystem. Child nutrition required to develop solid grey matter is lacking in many of us, our education systems are obsolete, and government policies are not enabling. But then, somewhere in this apparent chaos, a tech startup raises X millions or develops technology to help solve a social challenge. These phenomena give me so much hope, and it makes me believe, more than ever, that we can change the narrative. Even though we may have missed a few industrial revolutions, we can leapfrog and catch up.