TechCabal Daily – Omicron, offender of the universe. 🦠

THE US & UK RESTRICTS TRAVELS FROM EIGHT SOUTHERN AFRICAN COUNTRIES

From Monday, the US will be restricting travel for non-US citizens from eight African countries including South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi.

And it’s all thanks to COVID.

This sounds familiar

Well, if it does, it’s because a travel restriction of non-US citizens in South Africa—and 29 other countries—was just lifted three weeks ago.

After 18 months, the US opened up its borders to foreigners on the condition that they were fully vaccinated against COVID.

What changed?

COVID played the X-Men card and mutated. And South African scientists were first to report the mutation.

The World Health Organization has noted that the latest variant, Omicron—no known relation to Voltron or Ultron; maybe Megatron, though, because he’s evil—may be vaccine-resistant, has a possible growth advantage, and looks more contagious than the Delta variant.

Tulio de Oliveira, the director of South Africa’s Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation, reported that the variant is “spreading very fast, and we expect to see pressure in the health system in the next few days and weeks”.

It’s going south from here

South Africans, justifiably, aren’t happy with the US’ announcement, especially as it came hours after the UK placed their own restrictions on travels from South Africa.

Many are also wondering if the decisions to restrict were made hastily without a full understanding of the (source of the) variant as it has since been identified in Israel, Hong Kong, and Belgium, and none of these countries have been placed on travel restriction lists.

The South African government has expressed concern on what this means for its tourist economy, with some reports stating that South Africa loses R26 million (about $1.5 million) for every day of restricted travel to the UK.

Since the announcement last week, the rand has dropped by 2.4% against the dollar, and South African hospitality stocks have plummeted.

Zoom out: As of November 2021, Africa holds about 3.35% of total COVID infections around the world. The US contributes 18%. Africa is still, however, the least vaccinated continent with only 4.4% vaccinated, compared to the US’ 55%. In South Africa, however, about 35% of the population is vaccinated with over 6 million doses available for public use.