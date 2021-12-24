TechCabal Daily – Kill bill: the Ghanaian edition

P.S. We know which of you is sharing and which isn’t. We are here. We are watching. We are waiting.

THE DAY IN REVIEW

The Financial Times and Seedstars have announced the six global winners of the FTxSDG Challenge.

In September, the Financial Times and Seedstars put out a call for applications from impact-driven startups and entrepreneurs in emerging markets who are creating innovative solutions that tackle the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and would like funding and learning opportunities. It was a theme-based competition with challenges tackling goals from gender equality to climate change.

Kenyan retail tech company, Duhqa, has emerged as one of the six global winners winning for the category/theme of “Reduced Inequalities”. Duhqa solves the problem of logistics and delivery inefficiencies by connecting retailers with manufacturers and suppliers, both locally and internationally.

The other winners are:

Anthem (India), for the category of Quality Education

Medl (Trinidad and Tobago), winner for Good Health & Wellbeing

Pinky Promise (India), for Gender Equality

Trii (Cayman Islands), for Good Jobs & Economic Growth, and

Safearth Clean Technologies (India), for the Climate Action category.

The winners have the opportunity to receive $500K in funding for their startups and free access to Seedstars’ growth program.

2. GHANA’S E-LEVY BILL IS LEADING TO STRIKES AND FIGHTS

The drama surrounding Ghana’s proposed e-levy bill continues to unfold, and the last parliamentary hearing even led to a brawl.

We already told you how Ghana is set to impose a 1.75% charge on all electronic transactions above GH₵100 by February 2022 and how the bill made it to the parliament. Earlier this week, parliamentarians got into a physical brawl as an argument ensued while voting on the bill. On Monday, after Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu suggested the bill be debated and voted upon under a hastened “urgency” procedure to quicken the process, a fight broke out during voting.

The reason for the brawl is not clear, but this is just one of a number of issues currently plaguing the e-levy bill. Calls from both citizens, minority-party members, and consumer advocacy groups to scrap the bill have thrown the bill and its proposed intentions into negative light. Even the Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana (MMAAG) is set to begin a strike on the matter.

A notice of the impending strike was put out to the general public on December 19, with the association describing it as “very regressive”. The strike is set to begin on Thursday December 23.

If passed, the levy will affect mobile money payments, all digital financial service providers, and remittances into Ghana. Ghana has one of the fastest-growing mobile money markets. A report by the American research firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG) pegged Kenya and Ghana as having the highest mobile payment rates after China, with mobile wallet transactions accounting for 82% of Ghana’s GDP.

A vote on whether to proceed with the hastened urgency voting after the fight in the parliament was postponed to January 18.