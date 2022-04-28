WhatsApp confirms outage, as thousands around the world are unable to send messages

Social messaging tool WhatsApp has been reported to be down by users around the world.

On Thursday evening, April 28, nearly 10,000 users reported that WhatsApp is not functioning for them, according to data from Down detector.

WhatsApp users from the US, Brazil, Paris, Spain, and Costa Rica, reported the app was down and some said they had issues with their server connection and sending messages.

It’s not immediately clear what caused the outage but WhatsApp has confirmed the outage through its official Twitter account.

“You may be experiencing some issues using WhatsApp at the moment,” the company said. “We’re aware and working to get things running smoothly again. We’ll keep you updated and in the meantime, thanks for your patience.”

