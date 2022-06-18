This Week: Amazon in Africa

Editor’s Notes
- Week 24, 2022
Hi.
This week, the African tech ecosystem was saddened by the death of Tefo Mohapi, the founder and publisher of iAfrikan.
Right until his death, Tefo dedicated his life to spotlighting the triumphs of tech and business in Africa. He will be greatly missed.
In honour of his work, we’re publishing tributes to Tefo on TechCabal next week. If you’d like to contribute, please send your tribute to team@techcabal.com.
Kelechi Njoku, Senior Editor, TechCabal.
Editor’s Picks
MFS Africa doubles its funding
This week, MFS Africa broke the internet again when it extended its Series C round by $100 million, bringing the total to $200 million.Read it on TechCabal
NITDA to regulate social media in Nigeria
Months after the ban on Twitter, Nigeria’s National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) released its draft of a Code of Practice for social media platforms. With the code, the Nigerian government wants social media platforms to pay tax, delete social media posts within 24 hours, and reveal user information.Read it on TechCabal
CASF makes its first Nigerian investment
Egypt’s premier network of angel investors announced its first investment in a Nigerian company this week. The investment of an undisclosed amount was made in Nigerian fintech company CredPal through the Cairo Angels Syndicate Fund (CASF).Read it on TechCabal
Kenya arrests student hackers laundering money through bitcoin
A gang of Kenyan students have been hacking foreigners’ email credit cards through email phishing and using the stolen money to buy bitcoin.Read about it on TechCabal
Global Startup Awards makes its African debut
The Global Startup Awards is holding its first Africa Summit in Cape Town, South Africa. The awards will celebrate and support impact-oriented innovation in all 54 African countries. It will also seek to increase the role of corporate venture capital in Africa’s ecosystems.Find out more in TechCabal’s Funding Tracker
Uber partners with South Africa’s police force
After one driver was brutally murdered, and another was badly beaten, Uber has partnered with the South African police to help make its platform safer for its drivers.Read it on IT News Africa
Kenya launches a $34 million forensic crime lab
Kenya is accelerating its crime-fighting capabilities. The country has launched a $34.1 million (Ksh 4 billion) forensic laboratory at the Directorate of Crime Investigation (DCI) headquarters, Nairobi.TechMoran has the full details
Lagos plans to domesticate Nigeria’s Startup Bill
The Nigerian Parliament is dragging its feet behind enacting the Nigeria Startup Bill (NSB) and Lagos is tired of waiting. This week, the Nigerian silicon valley announced its plans to enact the Nigeria Startup Bill (NSB) for state-wide use.Read it on Nairametrics
Meta wants its Kenyan case thrown out of Court
Remember we told you that Facebook is being sued in Kenya by a former employee over claims of exploitation and union-busting. Now, the tech giant says that Kenyan courts don’t have the authority to hear and judge the case so it should be dropped. Well, do they?TechCrunch has the answers.
Amazon is on a hiring drive in Nigeria
Amazon has been recruiting salespeople and engineers in Lagos. Although Prime Video streaming service and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are used in Nigeria, the company does not yet have a physical presence in the country. Do these hirings mean that Amazon will be expanding to Lagos soon?Find out on Rest of World
More from TechCabal
- Gozem secures $10 million from IFC to finance 6,000 vehicles in Togo and Benin
- Africa’s first voice assistant Abena is the latest effort in preserving the continent’s languages
- Digital Nomads: The design engineer who has worked on 4 continents.
- Quick Fire 🔥 with Buchi Onyegbule.
- 11 rising African female founders you should know in 2022.
- The 8 best collaboration tools for remote workers.
Written by: Ngozi Chukwu
Edited by: Timi Odueso