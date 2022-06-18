This Week: Amazon in Africa

Hi.

This week, the African tech ecosystem was saddened by the death of Tefo Mohapi, the founder and publisher of iAfrikan.

Right until his death, Tefo dedicated his life to spotlighting the triumphs of tech and business in Africa. He will be greatly missed.

In honour of his work, we’re publishing tributes to Tefo on TechCabal next week. If you’d like to contribute, please send your tribute to team@techcabal.com.