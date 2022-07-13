The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has given approval for inq., a pan-African edge computing solutions provider present in 9 African countries, to acquire Syrex, a South African hyper-converged cloud technology solutions provider.

The approval, which was given without any conditions, follows the announcement of the acquisition in May this year. The acquisition amount was not disclosed.

According to ICASA, the proposed transaction is unlikely to result in a substantial prevention or lessening of competition in any relevant markets. The authority further found that the proposed transaction does not raise any public interest concerns.

Speaking on the acquisition, David Herselman, managing director at Syrex, stated that the acquisition will bring Syrex’s strong hyper-converged solutions and inq.’s edge solutions and services together to deliver their technology and services across the African continent, which will create great opportunities into the future.

For inq., executive chairman Andile Ngcaba said that the combination of Syrex and inq. is geared towards deepening the company’s footprint in South Africa to drive hyper-converged and Edge services and solutions within one of the most developed ICT markets on the continent both in the public and the private sectors.

The acquisition will see inq. expand its coverage to the South African market to ultimately facilitate and operate its African divisions, and integrate edge computing solutions across the continent.

