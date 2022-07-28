South African online payment gateway PayGate, a subsidiary of South Africa’s DPO Group, has announced that it is enabling Samsung Pay as an additional payment method for its merchants.

Commenting on the development, Eran Feinstein, the CEO of DPO Group, stated that Samsung Pay allows for a seamless payment journey by removing the need for users to search through a wallet for payment cards. With this addition, users can make faster and more convenient purchases in apps or on the web without having to create accounts or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information.

This will be useful for consumers as Samsung Pay is already integrated with several major South African banks, including Absa Bank, Capitec Bank, Discovery Bank, and First National Bank for online payments and checkout.

“Offering Samsung Pay as another means of payment to our merchants is part of the DPO Group’s goal to ensure our merchants have access to a diverse range of payment methods. This integration exemplifies both teams’ commitment to innovation,” concludes Feinstein.

Feinstein added that every transaction is authenticated and authorized by the customer’s fingerprint or PIN on their Samsung device which adds an extra layer of security to online payments.

To address the data privacy issues that may arise from users having to input fingers and PINs into their Samsung devices, PayGate stated that Samsung Pay has put measures in place to ensure actual card information is never stored on a customer’s device or Samsung servers.

Instead, each time a payment is made, the card number is substituted for a token, effectively creating a virtual version of the card with a completely different set of digits. This, according to PayGate, ensures that consumer details remain encrypted and secure.

Share this article