Paratus Namibia has announced Namibia’s first-of-its-kind carrier-neutral data centre in Windhoek. Armada, as the data centre is called, is expected to open its door in August.

The data centre will enable any client hosting within the facility to choose which telecommunications provider they wish to purchase services from.

Speaking on the announcement of the data centre, chief operations officer of the Paratus Group and CEO Designate Schalk Erasmus said that the facility will provide Namibian businesses with the opportunity to participate in the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).

“With 99.98% uptime, backed by the most sophisticated technologies – including multiple solar banks – [the data centre] provides unique assurances. The resilience we offer at Armada is unmatched in Namibia. We have invested heavily and have appointed the best designers and engineers to make Armada the most secure, environmentally friendly, and efficient facility in the country.”, he added.

Paratus also claims that the data centre will offer businesses a colocation solution with a resilient infrastructure environment in which clients can host their equipment, thereby minimizing IT capital expenditure and operating costs associated with on-premises hosting and management.

Some of the key features of the Armada facility include a direct link to the new Equiano cable in Swakopmund, a 2-Megawatt Power Capacity as well as access to Paratus’ backbone network linking multinational customers to the other Paratus data centres in Angola and Zambia.

Share this article