Technology infrastructure and services provider Liquid Intelligent Technologies has announced the acquisition of Israeli-based technology company Telrad which has a presence in 13 countries across the Middle East, South America, United States, Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Telrad’s services include networking, cloud infrastructure, information technology, geoinformatics and cybersecurity.

In a press statement seen by TechCabal, Nic Rudnick, deputy chairman of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, stated that the two companies each bring strong expertise in their respective areas to create the strong synergy needed to establish a global presence.

“We look forward to the seamless integration of Liquid’s existing portfolio of solutions with Telrad’s strong R&D programme and solutions in cyber security, data centres and wireless access technology. Liquid and Telrad share similar ideologies of empowering customers through cost-effective connectivity and technology solutions. Together we will continue to digitally transform businesses globally,” he said.

Speaking on the acquisition, Moti Elmaliach, Telrad’s Chief Executive Officer, mentioned that this is an opportunity for Telrad to innovate and grow exponentially in both the Israeli and international markets.

“Telrad has an incredibly strong track record of success and a rich history of innovation. We are excited to join forces and leverage Telrad’s expertise across the full technology value chain along with that of Liquid and the wider Cassava group. This is an exciting step for Telrad,” he added.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is owned by Zimbabwean billionaire entrepreneur Strive Masiyiwa’s Cassava Technologies and is currently present in 14 African countries.

