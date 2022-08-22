Technology infrastructure and services provider Liquid Intelligent Technologies’s Zambia arm is expanding its operations to the country’s Central Province by launching its first office in Mkushi.

According to the company, the launch of the Mkushi office will bring high-speed connectivity and a suite of intelligent technologies to the district for the first time.

Commenting on the launch of the new office, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zambia Mark Townsend mentioned that Mkushi deserved much-needed connectivity as it is an agricultural town well-known for its large commercial farms.

“We realised that this underserved community is key to ensuring that we take one more step towards creating a digitally connected future that leaves no Zambian behind. The proliferation of high-speed connectivity and digital services by Liquid will empower commercial farmers and others in this sector, ultimately increasing the viability for more foreign direct investment to the agriculture sector in Zambia,” he added.

Townsend also pointed to Liquid’s ongoing public-private partnerships (PPP) with the Zambian government to realise their vision of a Smart Zambia. The core to this vision is digital inclusion that benefits all sectors of the economy, something the Mkushi office will facilitate.

“Liquid’s unique offering includes a combination of intelligent technologies that bring high-speed and reliable cross-border connectivity, cloud, cyber security, and digital services to its customers in every sector. Liquid has over 100 000 km of wholly owned fibre network across the continent, complemented by our VSAT network, which ensures that we can provide high-speed connectivity to the remotest parts of Zambia and the wider continent,” concluded Townsend.

Share this article