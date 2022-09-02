👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Amazon in Johannesburg

Be it a whistleblowing employee, a troublesome regulator, or a misguided founder, crises will happen and you should be ready for it. Lucky for you, we’ve started a PR column, and the first one talks about how you can plan ahead for a crisis .

If you’re a public figure or if you own a brand, a business or a startup, then crisis communication is something you definitely have to learn. Over the past couple of months, startups across the globe have been at the centre of negative attention, and not all of them have handled it well.

Wait the noise out? Type a half-hearted apology on your Notes app and release it on Twitter 👀? Or pay influencers to write threads about your good works?

What do you do when you’re trending for all the wrong reasons?

QUICK FIRE 🔥 WITH FAISAL SADEGH

Faisal is head of product at Wowzi, and he has a deep passion for all kinds of information systems.

He can often be found working, cycling, making bread or playing base-building games like Factorio. He also loves eating pancakes and hanging out with his partner and friends!

Explain your job to a five-year-old

I work alongside a wonderful group of people from many different countries. I work online using my laptop, and my job is to listen and understand a lot of opinions, problems and ideas so I can make sense of the different needs that people have. I then pass along the information to my workmates, and together we work to build, solve, and fix what is needed!

What’s something you wish you knew earlier in your career/life?

I’ve had the pleasure of dipping my toes into many different careers and studies, and I wish I had known sooner how powerful a vast diversity of experiences would be. Being able to wear many hats is an essential skill set that has come in very handy in daily and professional life.

As a product manager, what’s one misconception people have about your job?

The biggest misconception is that many people expect product managers to be the “CEO of the product”. However, this is very rarely the case. A good PM can make sure to translate the CEO’s vision into a product with real-world traction, but ultimately a great PM can adapt to the organisation’s needs in fulfilling the role. That’s how we provide the best value, by understanding that the product is done differently in different places and there is no set, right way to make it happen!

Is there a difference between project and product management?

Project and product management are similar in many ways but differ in others. Primarily, I find that projects have a start and an end date or, at the very least, fixed objectives and methodologies. Of course, products could be similar, but I find that products are more hit-or-miss on all these characteristics, requiring pivoting, tracking and recalibrating the course according to the market and resources in an attempt to establish and maintain a presence.

What’s the one mistake startups make when they’re building a new product?

The actual work of a startup is to build and release a product, get it into users’ hands to see if they like it, and then iterate on that. Unfortunately, a lot of noise and other priorities can get in the way of this. The startup scene is rife with voices and popular culture distorting people’s perception of the main objective, a product-market fit (PMF).

The biggest mistake for startups is neglecting to connect the definition of PMF with where they are in the journey. PMF is a state, and what happens after you hit it makes it clear that you’re there. It’s not the actual product, it’s the response of the external world to your product.

Your product is so in demand that you can’t produce enough of it; the usage is growing very fast; your servers might even break with that sudden demand; you’re hiring people as fast as possible to support the new incoming users, and there are piles of money coming in—there must be profit!

Do all products have the potential for success? Or are there some that will flip despite the effort put into it?

Everything lies on a spectrum, and any product can get points for its chance of success (or penalties) based on a number of factors.

However, the main factor determining success, and sorry to sound like a looping Instagram video here, is achieving product-market fit. Once you’re there, you are guaranteed to have a successful product in hand. Well done!

What’s one thing entry-level product managers should know?

Critical listening skills are one of the most important toolkits in your arsenal. Making sense of things and translating them into reality is built on the preconception that you can understand and question what and why it is needed by the people you are talking to.

If I could add another, it’s to find an expert to learn from. For me, at this moment, it is Michael Seibel from Y combinator!