This week: MTN builds private 5G networks in SA

Editor’s Note
- Week 37, 2022
- Read time: 5 minutes
Post-pandemic, healthtech remains in good health. Right on the heels of mPharma’s acquisition of HealthPlus, startup Remedial Health has raised seed. How much? That info, and more, is in this edition of TC Weekender. ✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿
Kelechi Njoku Senior Editor, TechCabal.
Editor’s Picks
|
Free transfer in Tanzania
Starting in October, Tanzanians will wave goodbye to transfer fees on withdrawal of cash through bank agents and ATMs for transactions less than $12.81.Find out why.
|
Flutterwave integrates Google Pay
After integrating naira on its platform, Flutterwave has kept the promise it made two days after raising $250 million in a Series D raise—to integrate Google pay for payments on its platform. Apple Pay is on its way.Learn more.
|
Sendy is now a B2B
Sendy is now exclusive to enterprise customers. The Safaricom-backed logistics startup has fully transitioned into a B2B business. Now its product Sendy Transport is available to only businesses.More details.
|
CBK licenses only 10 digital lenders
Following the expiration of the three-day ultimatum by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), 10 digital lenders in Kenya have now been officially licensed to operate in the country.Learn more.
|
Jumia gets bigger facility in Kenya
Giants need big houses. E-commerce giant Jumia has launched an 11,000-square-metre warehouse and logistics network facility in Nairobi. The location positions Jumia for more efficiency, more profits and less environmental damage.Read more.
|
Lessons from Kuda’s loss
On Friday, September 16, news broke that Kuda Bank had made a loss of ₦6 billion in 2021. While the news is shocking, there are some lessons to be learned.Learn the lessons.
Partner Content
Want to be a tech bro? Then you have to look the part. Start your journey with TechCabal Merch.
|
Bamboo launches in Ghana
Ghana gets its own Bamboo as the Nigerian online brokerage firm expands into the country. It is welcomed by a waitlist of over 50,000 users who will now be able to buy and invest in stocks from US companies like Apple Inc and Tesla.Learn more.
|
MTN builds private 5G networks in SA
MTN is building private 5G for mining and port industries in South Africa. The service will give clients the ability to control their own communication network.More details.
|
Binance tours francophone Africa
Binance, a leading global crypto infrastructure provider, commenced a tour to five countries in francophone Africa intending to create more awareness of crypto and web3.Learn more.
|
Nedbank enters the metaverse
Following the steps of MTN, Nedbank had planted its feet in the metaverse. The South African bank acquired a 12×12 village in Ubuntuland, Africarare’s metaverse.Read more.
|
Quidax crashes
The website of Nigerian cryptocurrency exchange Quidax crashed after advertising on Nigeria’s biggest television event, Big Brother Naija. The show led traffic of about 2.4 million hits to its website from over 25 countries.Learn more.
Who brought the money this week?
- Nigerian healthtech startup, Remedial health, raised $4.4 million in seed funding.
- Ivorian fintech Julaya, raised $5 million in a pre-Series A round led by European venture capital fund, Speedinvest.
- SecondSTAX, a fintech company based in Ghana, raised $1.6 million in a pre-seed round from LoftyInc Capital Management and ORBIT54 .
- South African e-health company LocumBase, raised an undisclosed amount in funding from Grindstone ventures.
TC Crossword: What’s going on at Zenith?
What’s going on at Zenith? Find out.
What else to read this weekend?
- Who will win the race for 5G dominance in South Africa?
- The Next Wave: North Africa’s untapped leverage.
- Nairobi-based accelerator The Baobab Network invests $200,000 in four African start-ups.
- South African mobile network operator Cell C has concluded its recapitalisation process.
- TechCabal’s former editor-in-chief is connecting African content writers with foreign startups.
- Africa as a significant driver in the global mobile money market.
- Entering Tech #004: How to become a social media manager.
- How to build a website for small business in five steps.
- Entering Tech #003: How to become a no-code developer.
- Three Android phones that can compete with the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Written by: Ngozi Chukwu
Edited by: Kelechi Njoku