This week: MTN builds private 5G networks in SA

Free transfer in Tanzania Starting in October, Tanzanians will wave goodbye to transfer fees on withdrawal of cash through bank agents and ATMs for transactions less than $12.81. Find out why.

Flutterwave integrates Google Pay After integrating naira on its platform, Flutterwave has kept the promise it made two days after raising $250 million in a Series D raise—to integrate Google pay for payments on its platform. Apple Pay is on its way. Learn more.

Sendy is now a B2B Sendy is now exclusive to enterprise customers. The Safaricom-backed logistics startup has fully transitioned into a B2B business. Now its product Sendy Transport is available to only businesses. More details.

CBK licenses only 10 digital lenders Following the expiration of the three-day ultimatum by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), 10 digital lenders in Kenya have now been officially licensed to operate in the country. Learn more.

Jumia gets bigger facility in Kenya Giants need big houses. E-commerce giant Jumia has launched an 11,000-square-metre warehouse and logistics network facility in Nairobi. The location positions Jumia for more efficiency, more profits and less environmental damage. Read more.