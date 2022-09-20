Image Source: Apple

The iPhone 14 Pro-Max officially started selling on Friday, September 16, 2022. Its launch came with several flattering reviews and positive upgrades from its predecessor – the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

But does the iPhone flagship device completely floor all smartphones? Let’s see the top three android phones we think can give the iPhone 14 Pro Max a sweat for attention with their impressive specifications.

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Our 3rd on the list of top three android phones that can compete with the iPhone 14 Pro-Max is the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

Image Source: Google Pixel

On first sight, the Pixel 6 Pro immediately sustains your fancy due to its classic modern appearance. The Pixel 6 Pro is a gorgeous and distinct smartphone, thanks to its curved display, glass back (available in three attractive colours), and camera bar (which runs the length of the device).

The 6.7-inch screen of the Pixel 6 Pro makes it quite big to handle with one hand, but you won’t find it easier with the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is also the same screen size.

Cameras

Although other phone manufacturers have caught up, Google Pixels still ranks as one of the smartphones with the best cameras since they were early adopters of computational photography. The Pixel 6 Pro camera is super impressive with its ultrawide, 48MP (f/3.5) telephoto with 4x optical zoom.

Image Source: Google Pixel

Display

The Pixel 6 Pro makes our top three android phones that can compete with the iPhone 14 Pro-Max for its amazing display. The device does well regarding colour accuracy and saturation compared to competing displays. But it may fall a bit short in terms of brightness. It has a variable refresh rate of 120Hz, which means it may drop to 10Hz to conserve power and pump up to 120Hz for appropriate support.

Video

Tensor has significantly improved the Google Pixel 6 Pro video functions. You can now record HDR (High Dynamic Range) visuals in real-time 4K, providing sharp, detailed footage. Additionally, the front-facing camera can also record in 4K.

Also, when filming a selfie, you can use Speech Enhancement to make the recording more audible. Google claims that the Pixel 6 Pro’s improved noise cancellation would allow your speech to be heard more clearly.

Unique features and software updates

The Pixel 6 Pro comes with Android 12 and You Design Language and theming system.

Performance

The phone is built and ready for 5G networks. Also, this is the first Google phone to use Google Tensor, the Google-made silicon embedded processor, rather than a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

The Tensor chip is powerful, perhaps the most powerful of its kind. Combining a CPU conceived and produced by Google with the company’s phone hardware and software creates a better overall experience.

Battery life and charging speed

The 5,000 mAh battery in the Pixel 6 Pro is the largest in the Pixel series. That’s on par with androids like the Galaxy ll S21 Ultra.

See its specifications at a glance:

Refresh rate: 10-120Hz

CPU: Tensor

Android version: 12

Display: 6.71-inch OLED (3120 x 1440) (f/2.2) ultrawide, 48MP (f/3.5) telephoto with 4x optical zoom

Front camera: 11MP (f/2.2)

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

Rear cameras: 50MP (f/1.85) main, 12MP

Size: 6.5 x 3.0 x 0.4 inches

Weight: 7.4 ounces

Battery life (hrs:min): 7:49 (Adaptive) / 7:55 (60Hz)

Video: Up to 4K 60 fps (HDRnet)

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Charging: 23W wired (charger not included), 23W wireless (Pixel Stand), 12W Qi

Colours: Stormy Black, Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny

Price: $699 – $900

OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro is the next on our top three android phones that can compete with the iPhone 14 Pro-Max. The exemplary device has been available for purchase since April 2022, with the initial launch price of $899 for a variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Image Source: OnePlus

Duration of charge and battery maintenance

The OnePlus 10 Pro’s battery life will impress you with the flexing hours of gaming and watching YouTube that it can provide you. The battery will last up to 12 hours on intensive use.

Design

OnePlus’ design hasn’t stopped growing over the past few years, but the OnePlus 10 Pro surpasses that of its predecessor, the OnePlus 9 Pro. The back is padded for comfort, and the fingerprint resistance will fascinate you because most of its previous models don’t have it.

The build quality of the OnePlus 10 Pro is excellent. It weighs only 7 ounces, and its screen’s width is 3 inches which means you don’t have to force your thumb to travel great distances to reach its various controls.

Cameras

It’s no secret that cameras are a major focus this year. And the OnePlus 10 Pro makes our top three android phones that can compete with the iPhone 14 Pro-Max because it also delivered in that regard. To sum up, the OnePlus 10 Pro features the most incredible camera of any smartphone made by the business. The phone’s 48MP primary camera produces images nearly on par with those produced by any top-tier smartphone in the industry.

The 50MP ultrawide camera has a field of view of 150 or 100 degrees, with nearly no distortion at the edges.

The only thing you may have against the OnePlus 10 Pro is its lack of a telephoto sensor like the Pixel 6 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apart from that, the OnePlus 10 Pro adds a nice touch with its beautiful 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

In addition to its hardware prowess, the OnePlus offers several unique software features. 10-bit colour capture is available on the primary camera and saves in HDIF format.

The new RAW+ mode combines the RAW flexibility of the Pro mode with some of OnePlus’ software upgrades, such as increased dynamic range. Master Styles, OnePlus’s answer to Apple’s Photographic Styles, is a significant innovation this year. These are filter options and colour schemes that you can implement immediately.

Image Source: OnePlus

Video

The OnePlus 10 Pro is not a backbencher when it comes to recording and playing back videos. It can capture 8K video at 30 fps, 4K video at 120 fps, and 1080p video at 240 fps.

Following in Samsung’s footsteps, OnePlus included a dual camera recording mode that allows you to use both the front and rear cameras at the same time. You can also record and save files in LOG formats.

Software and Updates

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes preloaded with OxygenOS 12.1, which includes numerous improvements and corrections following user feedback. There are now alternate dark theme settings. Select from “Gentle” (a pale grey), “Medium” (a somewhat dark grey), or “Enhanced” (AMOLED black). The “Enhanced” can save a little bit of battery juice because it uses the AMOLED screen’s capacity to display true blacks.

However, you have to love the fact that you have the freedom to choose the setting that you find most appealing.

Performance

The OnePlus 10 Pro uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 system-on-chip and is one of the most powerful Android phones currently available. With its 8GB of RAM, you’ll hardly find it lagging. When compared to other Android phones in the $899 price range, this one offers exceptional value.

See its specs in summary:

Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED (3216 x 1440)

Refresh rate: 1-120Hz

Price: $699 – $899

Android version: 12, OxygenOS 12.1

Storage / Expandable: 128GB, 256GB / No

Rear cameras: 48MP (f/1.8) main, 50MP

CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM: 8GB, 12GB

Front camera: 32MP (f/2.2)

Battery life (Hrs:Mins): 11:52 (120Hz), 12:39 (60Hz)

Weight: 7 ounces

Colours: Volcanic Black, Emerald Forest

Video: Up to 8K 30 fps, 4K 120 fps, 1080p 240 fps (f/2.2) ultrawide, 8MP (f/2.4) 3.3x telephoto

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Size: 6.42 x 2.91 x 0.34 inches

The Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22

Now here we are! The biggest dog in the pack! The Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 is the gang leader on our top three android phones that can compete with the iPhone 14 Pro-Max. The device is a simply brilliant one that the iPhone 14 Pro Max will sweat to get in front of.

Image Source: Samsung

Tests of this device demonstrate that Samsung has a firm grasp on the needs of power users. This new monster has all the perks of the Galaxy Note plus in addition to its own unique features. Samsung’s latest flagship includes an S Pen, but that’s not all it has going to make our best in this top three android phones list.

S-Pen

You’ve never used an S Pen as smooth as the one on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It’s flawless.

We may attribute this to the fact that Samsung reduced the delay from 9 ms to 2.8 ms. An enhancement of this magnitude is a 70% gain.

Display

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra features an improved display over its predecessor. If you get your hands on the device, you’ll notice it boasts a fluid 120Hz refresh rate, which is identical to previous models. In addition, there’s a 240Hz touch sampling rate sure to excite gaming folks.

Furthermore, there are two major improvements to the screen. One is that the screen’s maximum brightness is 1,750 nits. And that’s the highest you may have ever seen in smartphones.

The power smartphone runs a default brightness level of 1,250 nits, and that’s honestly really bright.

The new Vision Booster function adds to its display perks. It automatically adjusts the display’s brightness based on the time of day. This highlight means that the S22 Ultra can be used outside, even in direct sunlight.

Image Source: Samsung

Cameras

It appears that Samsung is trying to outclass Google and Apple as the most outstanding photography phone. Galaxy S22 Ultra is simply an excellent photography phone with its 108MP (f/2.2) primary and 40MP front cameras.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra’s Super Clear Glass lens and bigger 2.4um pixel sensor allow better low-light photography and data collection. Plus, you get a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and two 10-megapixel telephoto cameras, for a total of 20 megapixels with a zoom range of 100 times. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is in for stiff competition with this phone.

Video

The Galaxy S22 Ultra can record high-quality video at resolutions up to 8K at 24 frames per second and features an enhanced version of Samsung’s proprietary Super Steady mode to ensure that your film always looks steady. You can also experiment with various additional capabilities, such as the Portrait Video mode.

Performance

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is part of the first generation of smartphones to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. This processor is a 4nm technology that promises improved CPU and graphics performance and more economy.

Image Source: Samsung

Software Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra display

OneUI 4.1, developed by Samsung, is the software that drives the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It is built on Android 12. Samsung says the interface is more user-friendly and functional than its predecessors and also features a privacy dashboard for added comfort.

The Samsung Wallet is another product that the company is promoting. It can store your digital payment information, identification, and more, like Apple’s SharePlay feature in iOS 16.

Battery

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra battery is huge, at 5,000 mAH. The company claims it will last for more than a day under normal conditions. But tests entailing using the device to surf the internet on 5G and a moderate screen brightness showed something a bit discouraging. The longest battery life result for the S22 Ultra is 10 hours and 18 minutes on T-network Mobile with the 60Hz mode activated.

Its specs at a glance:

RAM: 8GB, 12GB

Android version: 12, One UI 4.1

Display: 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED (3088 x 1440)

Rear cameras: 108MP (f/2.2) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 10MP (f/2.4) 10x telephoto, 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto

Front camera: 40MP (f/2.2)

Price: $890 – $1,199

Refresh rate: 1-120Hz

CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (US), Exynos 2200 (UK)

Colours: Phantom Black, Phantom White, Burgundy, Green

Storage / Expandable: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB / No

Size: 6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches

Weight: 8 ounces

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Battery life (Hrs:Mins): 8:50 (adaptive), 10:18 (60Hz)

Now that we’ve listed three android phones that we think can rival the iPhone 14 Pro Max, what’s your take?

