iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max; What Africans should know

At its fall product announcement, Apple introduced the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max, all of which have displays measuring 6.1 inches or more. This unveiling signified that the iPhone Mini has been removed from Apple’s 14th generation iPhone lineup, perhaps signalling the end of the smaller-sized phone.

Now, you may wonder why we’re comparing the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Why not the iPhone 13 vs 14 or 14 plus? The truth is that apart from minor software upgrades, there are no significant differences between those two. The juice is exploring the difference between the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the 14 Pro Max.

The first thing to note is that the 14 Pro Max is currently only made to be available to Americans. Therefore, you can only get it in American stores when it first starts selling. Additionally, it only allows an e-SIM which isn’t yet widely used in Africa. For example in Nigeria, only MTN and 9mobile provide the e-SIM service.

Image source: Apple

Therefore, you may want to slow down plans to trade off your current iPhone to buy this new one. Most likely, the iPhone 14 Pro Max that uses nano SIM cards will soon be released in international versions. In fact, these international versions should allow dual SIM cards.

That established, let’s hit on the differences we noted between the latest iPhone 14 Pro Max and the 13 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max was launched at an Apple event on September 7, 2022. There, the manufacturers revealed the scintillating features that make the device worthwhile.

The latest flagship model in Apple’s iPhone 14 family, the Pro Max, improves upon the already impressive features of the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Here’s a quick comparison between the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Please note that the information provided in this article is based on data collated from Apple’s official specifications at the launch.

Comparing the prices of the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple decided to keep the starting price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max at $1,099, which is the current price of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. This decision floors predictions that all iPhone 14 Pro models will see an over $150 price increase.

However, the final retail price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max price may be more than the above outside the US after adding delivery and tax fees.

Comparing the charging and battery life of iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max

While the 13 Pro Max has a 4,352 mAh battery, the 14 pro-Max has a slightly lower battery capacity with better performance. As opposed to the iPhone 13 Max’s 28 hours, Apple posits the iPhone 14 Pro Max to play videos for up to 29 hours on a full charge.

Also, the iPhone 13 Pro Max charges at 20W and can reach 50% in 30 minutes of charging time. This capacity didn’t change in the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Comparing the camera of iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max

With the introduction of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple has finally drawn the curtains on 12MP sensors for their primary cameras. Instead, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with 48MP sensors that guarantee higher-quality photographs. In addition, Apple states the device’s new photonic engine technology will further enhance picture quality regardless of how dark the place it’s taken is.

Image Source: Apple

The video recording capabilities of the iPhone 14 Pro Max have also been upgraded compared to the 13 Pro Max. This new model can record footage in cinematic mode (for shallow depth of focus) at up to 30 frames per second in 4K HDR. Similarly, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max feature a new “Action Mode” that allows you to record films with fast-paced action.

The cumulative effect of these upgrades suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro Max will offer a superior photography experience compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Comparing the Design and display of the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro

The new iPhone 14 Pro Max looks much like the 13 Pro Max, with its rounded corners and a large, 6.7-inch screen. But you’ll notice the first disparity in the replacement of the smaller notch on the older versions with a cylindrical cutout in the top centre of the iPhone 14 Pro Max screen.

Apple calls this rectangular cutout “Dynamic Island”, and it’s being animated in iOS such that items like alerts and status indications appear to float about or emerge from it. Apart from that, the cutout is home to the camera sensor arrangement on the screen.

Image source: Apple

The 6.7-inch OLED screen of the iPhone 14 Pro Max is just like the 13 Pro Max’s. However, the former’s display is designed to stay on continuously. In other words, the screen has an always-on feature.

With this highlight, you can flaunt your colourful lock screen and explore the flexibility in the latest version of iOS to customise your screen.

The new iPhone 14 Pro Max shares a similar adaptive refresh rate with the 13 Pro Max. However, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max can only move between 120Hz to 10Hz, the iPhone 14 Pro Max can hit from 120Hz down to 1Hz. With this, Apple successfully recreates a similar feature implemented in the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Comparing the colour variants of the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro

Deep purple Gold Silver Graphite Image source: Apple

On the iPhone 14 Pro Max, you may choose between the familiar Graphite, Silver, and Gold, as well as the brand new Deep Purple colour. Unfortunately, the blue and green colour selections for the iPhone 13 Pro Max don’t seem to be available this time.

Comparing Performance of iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max

The A16 Bionic chip within the iPhone 14 Pro Max significantly improved over the A15 Bionic found in the previous-generation iPhone. Included in the new A16 Bionic are:

A 6-core CPU with 2-speed cores

Four efficiency cores,

A 5-core GPU

A16-core Neural Engine.

Image source: Apple

Additionally, the new iPhone 14 Pro Max’s chipset is constructed using a 4-nanometer technology, whereas the 13 Pro Max features a 5-nanometer one. This list of features and improvements over the iPhone 13 Pro Max suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be a more powerful and speedier device.

Apple claims the A16 uses 20% less power than the A15 and features a GPU with 50% higher memory bandwidth than the A15. But findings reveal that the two processors won’t be evidently different.

With an always-on screen, battery life is paramount on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and the A16 is built to handle the display and its 1-120Hz refresh rate intelligently.

Final thoughts on the difference between the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Pro Max

The iPhone 13 Pro Max was so good that it set a new standard for excellence which no phone seemed capable of beating. But Apple had other plans with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. By the 16th of September, 2022, the US version should be out for sale.

Hopefully, the international version won’t take too long to surface. And couple with the fact that it features 5G which major networks in Nigeria are already adopting, it’s a fantastic device to look forward to.

