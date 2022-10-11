Be Mobile Africa has launched their new multi-currency business banking platform for businesses in Africa. The platform will enable customers to apply for and open USD and EUR business accounts within 48 hours, without the need to visit a bank branch in person.

The neobank’s new service will provide businesses with an easy way to manage their finances and expand their operations into new markets. Businesses will be able to hold, send and receive money in ZAR, USD and EUR as well as several emerging African market currencies.

In a press release, Be Mobile Africa added that business customers will also be able to earn 5% interest per annum in USD or EUR as part of the savings offering and will also be able to carry out flexible real-time transactions in various currencies through preferred payment gateways including local EFT in South Africa, SWIFT and SEPA.

Speaking on the product launch, Be Mobile Africa’s CEO, Dr Cédric Jeannot stated that the company is committed to helping African businesses grow and compete in the global market.

“The biggest benefit we see here is the ability for businesses to access EUR and USD accounts. Offering our customers the opportunity to transact in these currencies removes one of the biggest barriers to doing business on the continent,” he added.

The Canada-based neobank launched in South Africa last month with a promise to make banking accessible to the unbanked and underbanked in the country.

