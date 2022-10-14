👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Uganda’s new law

Basic with Ads won’t be available globally though. Netflix is only rolling out the plan in 12 countries: the US, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, and the UK.

Users on the tier will have to watch an average of 4–5 minutes of ads per every hour spent. The plan is a few dollars cheaper than Netflix’s $9.99 Basic plan in the US.

Yesterday, the platform finally revealed that its newest and cheapest tier—Basic with Ads—will be released in November with a $6.99 price tag.

UGANDA PASSES COMPUTER MISUSE BILL

Image source: The Pearl Times

A month after the Ugandan parliament passed the controversial Computer Misuse (Amendment) Bill, Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni has signed it into law.

Why’s the bill Act controversial?

On the surface, it’s not.

According to the bill, its objectives are “…to enhance the provisions on unauthorised access to information or data; to prohibit the sharing of any information relating to a child without authorisation from a parent or guardian; to prohibit the sending or sharing of information that promotes hate speech; to provide for the prohibition of sending or sharing false, malicious and unsolicited information…”

It’s an amendment to the 2011 Computer Misuse Act, and the proposed amendments only concern section 12.

The amendments will criminalise hacking another person’s electronic device and publishing information obtained from the hack. It also prohibits Ugandans from writing, sending or sharing information likely to ridicule, degrade or demean another person, tribe, religion, or gender.

The problem is, countries like Uganda can and have used them to suppress free speech and digital rights.

Stella Nyanzi, a social critic, has been jailed at least twice for “insulting” Ugandan president, Yoweri Museveni, on social media. Earlier this year, acclaimed novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, was tortured after he made a series of tweets criticising Museveni and calling his son “plump” and “pigheaded”.

Many critics believe that the new Act will empower the government to infringe on civil and online rights.

Other critics like the Collaboration on International ICT Policy for East and Southern Africa (CIPESA) also state that the Act is duplicitous, given that Uganda already has at least two different Acts protecting its citizens against online harassment and unlawful digital interception.

Big picture: The bill comes at a crucial time when many trigger-happy African countries are facing tough social media restrictions. In Nigeria, there’s the NITDA Code of Practice Bill, and Kenya is presently battling its ICT Practitioners’ Bill.