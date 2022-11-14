Pan-African mobile network operator Orange has announced the opening of a digital center in Botswana. This is Orange’s 12th digital center in Africa and the Middle-East.

According to a statement by Orange, the digital center will train young people in digital technology and enhance their employability with its programs, which will be provided free of charge to everyone.

The facility will offer four strategic programs from the Orange Group including a coding school, a solidarity FabLab, and the Orange Fab startup accelerator, a digital manufacturing workshop, and an OrangeFab startup accelerator supported by Orange Ventures Middle East & Africa, the investment fund of the Orange Group.

Speaking at the launch, CEO of Orange MEA, Jerome Henique stated that “…the objective is to democratize access to digital technology for young people, with or without qualifications. We want to provide them with the latest technological skills to strengthen their employability and prepare them for the jobs of tomorrow.”

The Orange Digital Center in Botswana is completely operational and is set to host several digital training sessions and events. In addition, Orange Botswana, in partnership with universities, will train students for free and roll out Orange Digital Center Clubs, extensions of the Orange Digital Center, within some universities in the regions.

The CEO of Orange Botswana, Nene Maiga, mentioned that the center is one of the ways the company is hoping to foster digital equality in the country.

“At Orange Botswana, we are committed to digital equality. We recognize this means bold actions and big investment to change the current narrative and status quo. That is why we have made the commitment to leverage the Orange Digital Center to meet Botswana’s needs, to buttress existing efforts to address the pressing challenges of economic inequality which is often perpetuated by a lack of digital inclusion. The onus is on us all to wield positive progress, and our resolve as Orange Botswana is firm. We can and will help promote sustainable progress for all,” she stated.

Orange has built similar digital centers in Tunisia, Senegal, Ethiopia, Mali, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Egypt, Jordan, Madagascar, Morocco, and Liberia.

