The African Development Bank (AfDB) has rolled out its Remote Appraisal, Supervision, Monitoring and Evaluation (RASME) project in Angola, following a three-day training session in the capital, Luanda.

RASME is a set of real-time digital data-gathering tools and processes that enable the Bank, its clients, and development partners to better prepare projects, report on progress, and evaluate impact openly and transparently.

Dra Rossana Silva, head of the International Economic Cooperation Department at Angola’s Ministry of Finance, and the African Development Bank Group country manager for Angola, Pietro Toigo, officially launched the initiative.

“I believe this project can significantly enhance the data collection which we use to assess the effectiveness of our development work here in Angola. It is significant that we are launching RASME in partnership with the Government of the Republic of Angola,” said Toigo.

The AfDB’s Corporate IT department is deploying RASME in partnership with the World Bank’s Geo-Enabling initiative for Monitoring and Supervision (GEMS) Team – Fragility, Conflict and Violence (FCV), and KoBoToolbox foundation.

According to a statement, RASME, which is currently operational in 14 African countries, will enhance project-related data collection in inaccessible or remote areas, including those with security and logistical challenges, and thus improve the monitoring and evaluation of the Bank’s development projects.

“Ensuring open and transparent reporting of our development initiatives is central to our mission. RASME is an important enhancement of our capacity to do this,” concluded Silva.

In March this year, the AfDB announced that it had secured $32.8 billion in investment commitments for projects in Africa. The projects to be funded by the investment include agriculture and agro-processing, education, energy and climate, healthcare, minerals and mining, and information and communications technology.

