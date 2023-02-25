Fewer fact-checkers for Nigeria’s election 

Read this email in French.
Editor’s Note
- Week 08, 2023
- Read time: 5 minutes
Hey hey, hey!In this edition, we’ve got updates from Kenya, Ethiopia, and Angola. We also have news from Nigeria, where the locals are flexing their democratic muscles and casting their ballots in the general elections. Keep scrolling for all the deets!
Pamela Tetteh Editor, TechCabal.
Editor’s Picks
|
Fewer factcheckers for Nigeria’s elections
Social media platforms seem to be taking a ‘hands-off’ approach to fake news, by letting go most of their content moderators. How will this affect the general elections going in Nigeria?Learn more.
|
China mines lithium in Nigeria
Kaduna, a state in northern Nigeria with significant lithium deposits, has chosen China’s Ming Xin Mineral Separation Nig Ltd to build the country’s first lithium-processing plant, with a plan to produce batteries for electric vehicles (EVs). Kaduna’s future is looking bright and electric!Learn more.
|
Kenya to ban IPv6 devices
Kenya is banning the sale of devices that can’t handle IPv6 from July 2023. This means no more ancient IPv4 addresses for mobile phones, computers, printers, and scanners.Learn more.
|
Sonatel discovers a $200,000 hack
Infamous hacker Massa Diouf dialled up some trouble and swiped CFA143 million ($200,000) from Senegalese telco leader Sonatel.The cyber theft was perpetuated via the mobile money app Andadoo.Learn more.
|
Starlink enters Rwanda
Looks like Starlink is connecting more dots in Africa! This week, the internet service provider lit up Rwanda’s digital skyline. This exciting development comes on the heels of Starlink’s official launch in Nigeria a few weeks ago.Learn more.
|
Bolt’s Nigerian layoffs
Looks like Bolt’s promises in Nigeria hit a speed bump! The ride-hailing company recently laid off 17 out of its 70-man workforce, just days after promising to inject a fresh $500 million into its African operation.Learn more.
Report: Trends in verification and onboarding
Discover the latest trends in identity verification and user onboarding across Africa. Download our report to gain valuable insights on failed verification rates, popular verification channels, and more.
|
Kenya is in talks to legalise crypto
The Kenyan Senate Standing Committee on Information, Communication, and Technology is in talks with the Central Bank of Kenya to hash out policies that will enable the country to take a “byte” into the world of digital currencies.Learn more.
|
Angola to invest $89 million in the cloud
The Angolan government has pledged to invest $89 million for the implementation of the infrastructure of the National Cloud of Angola, according to the country’s ministry of telecommunications, information technologies and social communication.Learn more.
|
Another Chippercash layoff
Two months after laying off 12.5%—50 people—of its workforce, fintech unicorn Chipper Cash is enforcing a second round of layoffs. Now, the startup has laid off one-third of its 350 workers—about 100 workers—across different departments.Learn more.
|
Ethiopia’s $150 million licence fee
Ethiopia might be opening up its telco economy, but it’s not doing so cheaply. Last week, the National Bank of Ethiopia proposed $150 million as the licence fee for all mobile money operators who want to set up shop in the country.Read more.
Who brought the money this week?
- This week, South African car subscription startup, Planet42, raised $100 million in combined equity and debt funding to help it accelerate its expansion.
- Co-Creation Hub closed a new partnership with the Mastercard Foundation under the Mastercard Foundation Ed-Tech Fellowship Programme to launch a $15 million ed-tech accelerator initiative in Kenya and Nigeria.
- Tanzanian agritech startup BioBuu received $200,000 in seed funding from the GIIG Africa Fund.
- Jumba, a B2B construction startup based in Kenya, raised $4.5 million in funding in a round led by LocalGlobe. Other participants include Enza Capital, Foundamental, Seedstars International Ventures, Logos Ventures, SpeedInvest, First Check Africa, and Alumni Angel Network.
Game: Sweet & shiny
Play this game. It’s like Wordle but it comes with a hint.What is sweet and shiny? Take 5 guesses.
What else to read this weekend?
- The growth of South Africa’s data centre industry
- Nexford’s accreditation status lends more credence to digital learning
- Nightclubs in Nigeria’s busiest city are experiencing a cash shortage
- How digital commerce is evolving in Kenya
- A mad rush for cash
- Africa’s educational system is broken. Can digital learning help fix it?
- As Nigeria’s big banks struggle with reliability, more customers are turning to digital alternatives
Written by: Ngozi Chukwu
Edited by: Pamela Tetteh