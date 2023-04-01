Microsoft lays off Kenyan staff On a cost-cutting spree, Microsoft is set to lay off 10,000 employees. It has laid off about a quarter in Seattle. Now the firing squad has come to Kenya. If layoffs are truly contagious, as academics say, the Microsoft office in Lagos might be getting some soon. Learn more.

Kenya Airways is still losing money Kenya Airways’ books have not looked good for the past 10 years. This week, the airline reported its tenth consecutive loss with a record Ksh38.26 billion ($290 million) full-year loss, driven by debt and skyrocketing fuel prices. Learn more.

Facebook rapist escapes prison by faking his death Thabo Bester, infamously known as the “Facebook Rapist”, was serving a life sentence passed in 2012. He was imprisoned for murder and a series of rapes, but he escaped prison by faking his death. Learn more.

Betting firms are evading tax in Kenya Kenyan betting firms have been playing their own version of hide-and-seek with the taxman. Now the government has invalidated any tax break not approved by the parliament. Learn more.

Nigeria to keep open banking open Nigeria’s central bank (CBN) initially wanted to make the national payment settlement mechanism, NIBSS, the mediator for open banking. But banking experts said it would take the “open” out of “open banking.” The CBN listened to their qualms and has changed its mind. Learn more.