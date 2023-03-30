Liquid C2, a business of pan-African technology group Cassava Technologies, has opened its Zambian Cyber Security Fusion Centre (CSFC) in Lusaka, making this the third of its kind in Africa.

According to a statement by the company, the centre will support Liquid C2’s efforts to ensure its Zambian customers have access to real-time intelligence-driven alerts and advisory services, enabling them to mitigate potential threats timeously.

“Launching Liquid C2’s third Cyber Security Fusion Centre in Zambia is critical in safeguarding the country’s digital economy. Adding the Cyber Security Fusion Centre to the country’s cyber security infrastructure will strengthen our ability to protect vital small businesses from increasing cybercrime threats, as it focuses on bolstering the growth of the small businesses sector,” said Mark Townsend, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Zambia.

Additionally, the Centre will offer cyber security services including threat intelligence, detection, and incident response, customised to meet the requirements of businesses in Zambia. By providing these services, Liquid C2 aims to enable businesses of all sizes to concentrate on their growth without worrying about the rising cyber security risks.

The Zambian CSFC is the third in the matrix of security centres to be launched by Liquid C2 in Africa after South Africa and Kenya. The centres are designed to allow the organisation a higher oversight and understanding of the cyber threats its customers face in real-time.

Share this article