Wi-flix, one of Africa’s fastest growing streaming services, has launched in Zambia in partnership with MTN Zambia. Zambia is the fourth country in which the service is available on the continent, joining Kenya, Ghana, and Nigeria.

Speaking at the launch, Louis Manu, the co-founder & chief commercial officer of Wi-flix, stated that the move forms part of the company’s audacious ambition to become the leading content provider for the African continent and the diaspora.

“We witness another exciting milestone as we launch in Zambia and bring to the public the most exciting premium content on demand and at the most affordable rate which is exactly what many Zambians are looking for…Customers can now enjoy the best African and foreign movie titles, TV shows, sports, and a variety of the very best of entertainment anytime, anywhere and on whatever device, ” Manu stated.

Speaking for MTN Zambia, Richard Acheampong, chief consumer officer, stated that the move takes Zambia one step closer to achieving its Ambition 2025 objective of digitalisation.

“I am delighted to see the successful partnership between Wi-flix and MTN Zambia, providing our customers access to a variety of premium content. We are taking a step towards achieving our Ambition 2025 of leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress, harnessing the power of our leading brand, its footprint, connectivity infrastructure and technology platforms. With Dolby Atmos and updated catalogs, coupled with our 5G high-speed internet connectivity, customers now have access to an unbeatable entertainment experience,” he said.

MTN Zambia customers can access the Wi-flux service with daily, weekly, and monthly data packages at K1, K5 and K20 respectively.

