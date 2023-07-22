Bundle Africa shuts down its exchange platform In a significant restructuring move, web3 startup Bundle Africa has shut down its exchange services after three years of operation. The company will shift its focus entirely to its peer-to-peer service Cashlink. Learn more.

Nigerian ride-hailing drivers demand 10% commission The hike in fuel prices in Nigeria has left ride-hailing drivers grappling with increased expenses. So they want to reduce the commisions of ride-hailing app companies to 10%. Learn more.

Ethiopia lifts social media ban Great news hit Ethiopia on Wednesday. The country finally lifted its ban on social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok, Telegram, and Youtube. Learn more.

Netflix blocks password sharing in SA South Africans’ days of freely sharing their Netflix passwords with friends outside their household are officially over. Learn more.