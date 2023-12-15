Mansa, a US-based free streaming platform for black content, has partnered with Big Cabal Media, the parent company of TechCabal to advertise its tech conference, Moonshot.

Mansa, the free ad-supported streaming platform that raised $8 million in April, has partnered with Big Cabal Media, the parent company of TechCabal, to showcase its annual tech conference, Moonshot, to Mansa’s stateside audience. Founded by actors David Oyelowo, Chike Okonkwo, and Nate Parker, with Zak Tanjeloff, a tech entrepreneur, this is the first partnership Mansa is announcing to promote black-owned businesses on its platform.

Mansa will use unsold ad inventory, when available, to promote these businesses for free. The ads will include pre-roll and mid-roll, 15- and 30-second ads. The company already has an average session time between 60 and 65 minutes, after coming out of stealth eight months ago.

“We are thrilled to partner with Big Cabal Media, a pioneering force in African digital media,” said David Oyelowo, co-founder of Mansa and three-time Golden Globe winner. “At Mansa, we believe in the power of our voices and innovative content. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to showcasing our best and brightest and fostering a vibrant global community.”

TechCabal’s Moonshot conference, Africa’s premier tech conference, brings innovators and thought leaders from around the continent to explore the latest trends and developments in African technology for two days in Lagos. The conference builds on TechCabal’s robust coverage of the African tech ecosystem. The publication crossed one million monthly web users in October, the largest monthly audience size in its ten-year history, tripling the number of readers from 390,000 in January.

Mansa was founded to showcase black content to black audiences, which make up almost 40% of advertising-based video-on-demand audiences. For Mansa, which already has thousands of hours of licenced content and dozens of channels and has streamed tens of millions of minutes to date, spotlighting African businesses aligns with the company’s mission to bring more black stories to the world.

