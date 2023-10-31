TechCabal has now crossed one million monthly web users in October, the largest monthly audience size in our ten-year history. We saw exponential growth in 2023, tripling our number of readers from 390,000 in January. Since its launch in 2013, TechCabal has been committed to telling the most audacious stories across the African tech ecosystem and has become one of the most prominent voices in the space.

“For over ten years now, we’ve been dedicated to chronicling the business and impact of tech in Africa, the players, the markets, the ingenuity and the challenges,” said Tomiwa Aladekomo, CEO of Big Cabal Media. “I’m grateful to the rapidly growing audience that trusts us to keep them up to date with what’s happening in this increasingly important industry.”

This year, we broke some of the biggest stories across tech and business and were awarded for them. We won the awards for Best New Media Platform and Best Newsletter for our newsletter, TC Daily, at the StartupSouth Awards and also won the award for gender-balanced reporting at the ReportHER Awards for our coverage of women in the tech ecosystem.

The company doubled down on its mission to lead compelling conversations on the impact of business and tech in Africa in order to foster growth and innovation, starting with the introduction of new team members like Muyiwa Olowogboyega, our newsroom editor. We’ve expanded the scope of our stories and business reporters like Joseph Olaoluwa, and Abraham Augustine have written high-impact analysis on regulation, venture capital and telecoms. We’ve also expanded our coverage of certain regions like East and Francophone Africa, with the addition of Kenn Abuya from Kenya and our partnerships with players like EcoBank in Francophone Africa.

We have reported key stories across various markets in Africa. In Nigeria, for instance, we’ve extensively covered how startups and VCs are thinking about funding in the coming years. We also looked into the impressive ways that local founders are contributing to the growth of the film industry.

From Southern Africa, Showmax sealed a partnership with NBCUniversal’s Peacock to bring in new content and streaming technology to Showmax. The MultiChoice-owned platform also axed its premium service, Showmax Pro for DStv Stream.

Going east, TechCabal broke the story about Sendy going into administration after a tough logistics business environment. Earlier, we extensively covered the WorldCoin fiasco in Kenya, where the company was registered as a data processor but was nonetheless prevented from scanning people’s irises in exchange for 25 tokens.

Finally, from the northern part of the continent, our reporter, Abraham, covered how Egyptian fintechs are collaborating with traditional banks to provide more innovative financial services and the interesting ways that players in the Tunisian tech ecosystem are navigating a talent problem.

Ephraim Modise, TechCabal’s Southern Africa reporter, shares that he joined the publication in June 2022 with a responsibility to build out its Southern Africa audience and is glad to see it attain this milestone. “A huge appreciation to the business and editorial leadership for crafting strategies which helped us get here and to the rest of the team for their incredibly impactful work across other regions. I am beyond elated to see the publication reaching such a milestone and the work that I so love doing contributing to the milestone,” he shared.

“It can only get better from here and I’m proud to be part of the journey so far,” said Abubakar Idris, a business journalist and a member of TechCabal’s advisory board. “It is a watershed moment for the industry and a reminder that we’ve barely scratched the surface of what’s possible in Africa with its large population and equally bulging diaspora.”

In 2022, the parent company of TechCabal, Big Cabal Media raised $2.3 million to expand its various digital products. TechCabal currently has a newsroom of eight staff and six editors, who cover vastly different, yet relevant stories daily.

