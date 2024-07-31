👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – A billion-dollar bailout

Good morning ☀️
We are in the market for a couple of new roles. First, we’ve got openings for senior business and technology analysts who will help us demystify Africa’s tech ecosystem.
We are also in the market for a new Sales Manager. If you or anyone you know can open doors and close deals faster than you can read this newsletter, then apply for the role and help us grow our revenue streams.
Ethiopia gets $3.4 Billion bailout from IMF
Ethiopia finally gets some respite.
The country has struggled with double-digit inflation and has struggled to pay back debts worth $28.4 billion since 2021. Recently, it defaulted on the interest payment for a $1 billion Eurobond that matures later this year. But what do you do to the old and frail? You help them. And who better to help Ethiopia than the International Monetary Fund (IMF)?
Ethiopia began discussing a $10.5 billion aid package with the IMF and World Bank in early July to boost its ailing economy. To attract support from the IMF, the country also devalued its currency by allowing market forces to determine its exchange rate freely.
The IMF will lend the country $3.4 billion over four years, starting with a disbursement of $1 billion. The loan will allow Ethiopia some respite as the funds will stabilise the economy and support local spending.
Lagos wants to raise $121 million from taxing remote workers
Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, will start taxing remote workers and digital influencers as part of a plan to raise ₦5 trillion ($3.04 billion) in internally generated revenue (IGR) under the current administration—668% more than it generated in 2022.
Lagos wants to tap into the growing remote work and digital economy sector to raise ₦200 billion ($121.8 million) annually in taxes—contributing about ₦600 billion ($365.3 million) to this administration’s IGR target.
The big question here is how the government plans to identify taxpayers in this new bracket and implement the taxes, given there’s no centralised system.
South Africa has a system that works fairly well, and remote workers must declare their income at the end of every financial year. Last year, its government started trying to cast an even wider net on remote employees by requiring employers of South Africa-based remote workers to deduct pay-as-you-earn (PAYE) tax. This could be
As part of its own plans to increase IGR, Lagos will also introduce new tax structures for the property sector, informal, and circular economies. If this is successful, it could serve as a model for other Nigerian states and developing economies looking to expand their tax base.
Nigeria wants to digitise government offices with new bill
In 2015, we reported a critical move: Nigeria’s Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) launched an online company registration portal. A user aptly commented, “It appears the CAC has finally joined us in the 21st century,” highlighting the long-awaited digitisation of a process already standard in other regions.
The same sentiment faced the lauded Nigeria Startup Act, signed into law two years ago but yet to be fully adopted by more than half of the country’s states. Since it was passed in 2022—exactly one year after it was drafted—very few provisions of the NSA have been implemented.
And now, the government is introducing yet another tech bill, to digitise public institutions across the country.
The proposed National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill, which has passed a first reading, will require all public institutions to conduct activities and functions electronically, including accepting document filings, and information processing. There are also penalties of up to ₦10 million ($6,000) for corporations who fail to comply with the frameworks of the bill.
While the new bill will help increase Nigeria’s digital literacy rate by equipping Nigerian civil servants, estimated at 720,000, with digital skills, it remains an uphill climb. Presently, only a few Nigerian parastatals and agencies have a substantial online presence with functional websites and advanced digital systems. Most government agencies have basic websites with limited online services or minimal or no online presence at all.
The country’s judicial system, for example, just started an e-affidavit process this month. Critics argue that the new bill might meet the same standstill as it lacks a clear implementation roadmap. Aside from its implementation plan, analysts claim that some provisions of the bill may have already been addressed by existing policies like NITDA’s Government Digital (GDS) Service Framework.
While the cost plan for the bill is unknown, Nigeria, in 2022, spent ₦152 billion ($92.5 million) on digitisation projects for a few agencies. With 80% of its public institutions in tow, the budget for the implementation will cost way more.
Written by: Emmanuel Nwosu & Faith Omoniyi
Edited by: Muyiwa Olowogboyega & Timi Odueso
