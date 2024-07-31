👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – A billion-dollar bailout

In 2015, we reported a critical move: Nigeria’s Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) launched an online company registration portal. A user aptly commented, “It appears the CAC has finally joined us in the 21st century,” highlighting the long-awaited digitisation of a process already standard in other regions.

The same sentiment faced the lauded Nigeria Startup Act, signed into law two years ago but yet to be fully adopted by more than half of the country’s states. Since it was passed in 2022—exactly one year after it was drafted—very few provisions of the NSA have been implemented.

And now, the government is introducing yet another tech bill, to digitise public institutions across the country.

The proposed National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill, which has passed a first reading, will require all public institutions to conduct activities and functions electronically, including accepting document filings, and information processing. There are also penalties of up to ₦10 million ($6,000) for corporations who fail to comply with the frameworks of the bill.

While the new bill will help increase Nigeria’s digital literacy rate by equipping Nigerian civil servants, estimated at 720,000, with digital skills, it remains an uphill climb. Presently, only a few Nigerian parastatals and agencies have a substantial online presence with functional websites and advanced digital systems. Most government agencies have basic websites with limited online services or minimal or no online presence at all.

The country’s judicial system, for example, just started an e-affidavit process this month. Critics argue that the new bill might meet the same standstill as it lacks a clear implementation roadmap. Aside from its implementation plan, analysts claim that some provisions of the bill may have already been addressed by existing policies like NITDA’s Government Digital (GDS) Service Framework.

While the cost plan for the bill is unknown, Nigeria, in 2022, spent ₦152 billion ($92.5 million) on digitisation projects for a few agencies. With 80% of its public institutions in tow, the budget for the implementation will cost way more.