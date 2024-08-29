👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Starlink shines in Botswana

Image source: Starlink

It would seem Starlink is hogging all the media headlines this week. Today marks the satellite ISP’s third appearance in TC Daily.

But following the kerfuffle with Safaricom planning to slow down its operations in Kenya, and cutting off 12,700+ South African users, the satellite internet service provider (ISP) has caught a break in other countries. Starlink is now live in Botswana, three months after securing a licence.

Yet, this was a hard-won victory. Starlink was previously denied an operating licence in Botswana in February 2024 over missing information in its application, despite claims from the government disputing this.

African countries want stricter regulations for foreign satellite internet companies. Due to its competitive advantage in speed and bringing arguably superior technology in low-orbit satellites compared to cell towers, African governments are cautious of handing Starlink free rein to cannibalise local ISPs and mobile network providers in their countries.

Botswana’s ISP market is competitive. Mascom, the leading ISP in the country, controls 43% of the market share. Orange and BTC follow closely at 39% and 18% respectively. In terms of the quality of broadband service, Starlink will have an advantage. The average internet speed in Botswana is 21 megabytes per second (MBPS). Starlink reaches 250 MBPS.

Starlink’s licence in Botswana also gives it another advantage in distribution. Local ISPs rely on multi-level resellers. However, Starlink only sells its hardware through authorised distributors, which gives it control over the distribution value chain and reduces middleman fees.

But Starlink will be betting its last-mover advantage on its technology. Botswana joins eight other African countries that have authorised Starlink to operate in the continent.