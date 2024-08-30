Today’s guest is Dolapo Omotoso, the Revenue Growth Director and marketing strategist leading TransferGo’s African expansion. With expertise in creative storytelling and community-led growth, Dolapo drives impactful growth strategies, leveraging her experience from customer success intern to senior leader in the industry.

Explain your job to a 5-year-old

Think of me like Santa Claus, but instead of delivering gifts from the North Pole, I deliver money. I help people who live far away from their family and friends send money to them every day.

You started as a customer success intern and rose to country manager for a Series A company and you’re now a director at an international company. What steps did you take to make this happen?

I became the go-to person for difficult tasks and delivered excellent results. I also love learning and implementing new ideas. Most importantly, I was resilient and focused on understanding how the business works and how all roles contribute to the big goal.

How have these skills translated to your current job?

Everything matters. From learning patience and empathy during my time at Piggyvest to understanding crisis management as a social media manager, engaging a community as a content marketer, and knowing how to view growth—all of it contributed. No knowledge was wasted.

What drew you to remittances?

My sister. I wanted to build something for her, to make it easy for her to hold currencies that mattered to her. At some point, my friends moved away, and now I guess I’m building for them too.

What’s the most challenging aspect of your job?

Ensuring everyone is happy. From satisfying customers with the rates, service, and product, to adapting to new environments rapidly, localising strategies, and balancing the need for rapid growth—it’s a lot to juggle. This requires a deep understanding of each market, strong collaboration with local teams, and the ability to make quick, informed decisions that drive growth without compromising on quality or customer satisfaction.

What advice would you give anyone trying to enter the fintech industry from a non-finance or engineering background?

You are only as good as your foundation, so make sure it’s solid and grounded. Leverage communities and networks—don’t be afraid to network and learn. Being taught by people who have gone through what you’re dealing with is the easiest way to gain valuable, rare insights.

What exciting things are you working on now?

Right now, I’m leading growth in Africa, for TransferGo which is incredibly exciting. We’re expanding into new markets, like East Africa, and working on localizing our services to fit the unique needs of these regions. As a director, I get to shape the entire strategy. I’m also exploring opportunities to build and lead local teams. It’s a dynamic role that allows me to make a significant impact on the future of TransferGo in Africa.

What do you do outside work?

Turns out I love to yap. I had a mentorship class I was running with the Empowerher community and I find it interesting doing speaking engagements. I am passionate about connecting with people and sharing my journey. I did a bit with communities like the Non-Tech in Tech Community and some universities.

