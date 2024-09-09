👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Nigerian neobanks to charge electronic levy

Image Source: TechCabal.

Since August 30, over 3 million Nigerians have been asking one question: why is Sterling Bank, a Nigerian tier-2 bank, inaccessible?

TechCabal reported that the week-long outage was caused by the bank’s switch to a new core banking application (CBA). The bank switched Temenos T24 to SEABaaS, a custom-built software. This is Sterling Bank’s third migration since 2016.

CBAs are back-end systems that handle banking transactions and financial records. And software migrations typically happen in banking. Depending on the approach taken and the complexity of the upgrade, CBA migrations take anywhere from weeks to months, or even a year to complete.

Usually, the tipping point for banks to migrate their software is often to balance the operating cost versus the effort in maintaining their software. Other times, it is intended to migrate the banking platform to a more secure base.

Sterling Bank has promoted this new development on X, calling it a “masterpiece.” However, customers have been unable to use their bank apps or access banking features.

This frustrated many Nigerian users who got stuck simply trying to use their mobile app to send money. Worse, some of them tried unsuccessfully to access salaries from employers paid during the last week of the month.

Sterling Bank will join other financial institutions like Kuda and Moniepoint that use custom-built CBAs. The overall feeling in the camp is that the new software will improve Sterling Bank’s performance, and make operations more scalable or better suited to its banking needs than what it previously had.

