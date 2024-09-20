👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – HeyFood, Hello Vindication

GIF Source: Zikoko Memes

HeyFood, a food delivery startup that operates in Ibadan, Nigeria’s third largest city, says it is profitable.

The Y-Combinator-backed company didn’t say by how much, probably reserving that detail for its current and potential investors it is speaking to in its ongoing fundraising to expand to other states.

HeyFood’s report about being in the green is noteworthy for several reasons.

Firstly, it adds to a string of pleasant vindications for the food delivery sector. In 2023, we saw deep-pocketed food delivery companies like Jumia Food, and Bolt Food throw in their towels due to the inability to keep up with the aggressive marketing. Soon after, we began seeing food delivery startups report profitability one after the other.

In November 2023, YC-backed Chowdeck said it is profitable after fulfilment. Last week, YC-backed FoodCourt said it makes as much profit as a healthy restaurant—enough to sustain its operations.

HeyFood, says it loses no money from its operations.

We might have to check in on what is in the YC water, but until then, this poses two questions did predecessors quit the game too early after overestimating the challenges in the sectors? Or is the new player curving the ball differently?

In answering positively to the first question, one may argue that leapfrogging into food delivery requires a long growth curve and the big players got jaded prematurely—right before investment into changing customer behaviours paid off. Now, tens of thousands of Nigerians make orders online monthly even with the last of their meagre pay. The average orders on HeyFood, Chowdeck and FoodCourt are ₦4,000 ($2.44) ₦7,000 ($4.27) and ₦15,000 ($9.14) respectively.

The answer to the second question may show that this is less about long-suffering and more about strategising.

HeyFood says that to 15x its revenue, it needs to expand to Abuja and Benin, instead of Lagos. HeyFood says that this is the strategy of Doordash, a U.S. company that grew market share by capturing suburban cities before moving into metropolitan ones. This is a more cost-efficient strategy that will allow the startup to piggyback on the popularity of local lucrative restaurants that sell food at true value, instead of restaurant chains that have trained their customers on discounts (fancifully named value-pack meals.) This is the opposite of what predecessors like Jumia did.

Whatever the true answers to these questions are, only time will tell.