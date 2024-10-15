👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – JP Morgan is in town

Image Source: Empower Africa

After 12 years of wait, US banking giant JP Morgan Chase has secured an operating licence from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to open a representative office in Nairobi. While the representative office won’t be able to handle transactions like a regular bank, it will market JP Morgan’s banking and advisory services.

Jamie Dimon, JP Morgan CEO, said in the past that the bank would concentrate on big-ticket deals from the government and large multinationals with headquarters in the country. JP Morgan has been a lead arranger alongside CitiBank for the three Eurobonds that Kenya has issued.

Large international banks are also following their foreign customers who are setting shop on the continent, and whose capital needs local banks cannot meet. Local banks are restricted by the relatively small capital base, which makes it difficult to finance large infrastructural projects or multinational expansions. The entry could help East African countries secure syndicated loans to fund big projects like railways and roads.

The bank could take advantage of Kenya’s membership in the East African Community (EAC) to access other markets in the region. JP Morgan’s expansion into Kenya continues its inroads on the continent. The lender already has offices in Nigeria and South Africa.

The approval comes days before Dimon visits Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Côte d’Ivoire. JP Morgan is also eyeing Côte d’Ivoire as its next destination.