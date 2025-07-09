Kenya’s Leta enters Ghana after $5 million seed round

Leta, a Kenyan software startup that builds logistics software for businesses, has expanded into Ghana, its seventh market, after a $5 million seed round in March 2025. The company already operates in Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Mauritius.

Founded in 2021 by Nick Joshi, Leta is a software development company that creates supply chain and logistics solutions to enable the efficient and automated movement of goods. Its platform helps businesses manage fleet operations, optimise delivery routes, and reduce transportation costs using AI-powered tools.

“We are officially live in Accra with our first customer on the ground: Simbisa Brands Limited, one of Africa’s largest quick service restaurant groups, with over 600 outlets in 11 countries,” Joshi announced on his LinkedIn on Wednesday.

Leta’s entry into Ghana is the latest sign of its pan-African ambition to become a go-to logistics software provider. As more businesses look for ways to move goods efficiently in tough operating environments, the startup bets that better software—not just more trucks—can help solve delivery challenges.

Leta has raised over $8 million in two rounds, including its most recent in March 2025, led by Speedinvest with participation from Google’s Africa Investment Fund and Equator. The capital is aimed at scaling its AI-powered platform, which helps businesses optimise delivery routes and cut transportation costs across the continent.

“Our investors’ backing validates our vision and progress. With this capital, we’re looking to refine our product to empower more businesses with a cost-effective, data-driven supply chain,” Joshi said in March.

Since its pre-seed round in 2022, Leta claims it has posted 5X revenue growth, handled 4.5 million deliveries, moved 150,000 tonnes of goods, and managed over 7,400 vehicles. It supports major clients like KFC, East African Breweries Limited (EABL), Wells Fargo Courier, and Gilani’s in cutting costs and improving logistics efficiency.

